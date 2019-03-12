Monday’s College Basketball

EAST
No scores reported from the EAST.
SOUTH
No scores reported from the SOUTH.
MIDWEST
No scores reported from the MIDWEST.
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
TOURNAMENT
Colonial Athletic Association
Semifinals
Hofstra 78, Delaware 74, OT
Northeastern 70, Coll. of Charleston 67
Horizon League
Semifinals
N. Kentucky 64, Oakland 63
Wright St. 66, Green Bay 54
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Championship
Iona 81, Monmouth (NJ) 60
Mid-American Conference
First Round
Akron 80, Miami (Ohio) 51
Ball St. 61, E. Michigan 43
Cent. Michigan 81, W. Michigan 67
N. Illinois 80, Ohio 61
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
First Round
Delaware St. 71, Savannah St. 67
Southern Conference
Championship
Wofford 70, UNC Greensboro 58
Summit League
Semifinals
N. Dakota St. 76, W. Illinois 73
Omaha 61, Purdue Fort Wayne 60
West Coast Conference
Semifinals
Gonzaga 100, Pepperdine 74
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 69, San Diego 62
