Monday’s College Basketball

March 12, 2019 1:45 am
 
EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

No scores reported from the MIDWEST.

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

TOURNAMENT

Colonial Athletic Association

Semifinals

Hofstra 78, Delaware 74, OT

Northeastern 70, Coll. of Charleston 67

Horizon League

Semifinals

N. Kentucky 64, Oakland 63

Wright St. 66, Green Bay 54

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Championship

Iona 81, Monmouth (NJ) 60

Mid-American Conference

First Round

Akron 80, Miami (Ohio) 51

Ball St. 61, E. Michigan 43

Cent. Michigan 81, W. Michigan 67

N. Illinois 80, Ohio 61

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

First Round

Delaware St. 71, Savannah St. 67

Southern Conference

Championship

Wofford 70, UNC Greensboro 58

Summit League

Semifinals

N. Dakota St. 76, W. Illinois 73

Omaha 61, Purdue Fort Wayne 60

West Coast Conference

Semifinals

Gonzaga 100, Pepperdine 74

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 69, San Diego 62

