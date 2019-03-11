Monday’s Major League Linescore

|Pittsburgh
|000
|200
|000—2
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|302
|010
|00x—6
|10
|0
Kingham, Garcia (4), Brault (5), and Stallings, Baron; Wright, Biddle (4), Toussaint (5), Freeman (9), and McCann, Jackson. W_Wright 1-0. L_Kingham 1-2. HRs_Acuna Jr..
___
|Detroit
|000
|030
|000—3
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Ross, Alcantara (5), Stumpf (6), Carpenter (7), and Greiner, Wilson; Gibson, Reed (4), Rogers (5), Parker (6), May (7), Baxendale (7), Collins (8), Duffey (9), and Castro, Navarreto. W_Ross 1-3. L_Rogers 0-1. Sv_Baxendale. HRs_Jones.
___
|New York Mets
|030
|000
|000—3
|11
|0
|Houston
|000
|002
|13x—6
|11
|1
Vargas, Lugo (5), Avilan (6), Rhame (7), Hanhold (8), and Mesoraco, Nido; Valdez, Harris (4), Peacock (5), Bukauskas (8), and Stassi, Stubbs. W_Bukauskas 1-0. L_Rhame 1-1. Sv_Hanhold. HRs_Tanielu.
___
|Washington
|100
|000
|100—2
|7
|1
|St. Louis
|003
|000
|00x—3
|7
|0
Scherzer, Hoover (10), Doolittle (10), Suero (11), and Suzuki, Severino; Flaherty, Miller (6), Brebbia (7), Woodford (8), and Molina, Wieters. W_Flaherty 1-1. L_Scherzer 0-2. Sv_Woodford.
___
|Tampa Bay
|140
|021
|000—8
|9
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|000—2
|4
|0
Snell, Beeks (3), Font (5), Chirinos (6), Yarbrough (9), and Zunino, Hernandez; Velasquez, Rios (3), Beato (4), Eickhoff (5), Neshek (7), Robertson (8), Nicasio (9), Morgan (9), and Realmuto, Knapp. W_Snell 1-0. L_Velasquez 0-2. Sv_Rios. HRs_Garcia, Smolinski; McCutchen, Segura.
___
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|003—4
|6
|0
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|100
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
Stratton, Vincent (5), Blach (6), Gott (8), and Rivera, Bart; Gonsolin, Ferguson (4), Baez (6), Schultz (7), Quackenbush (8), Allie (9), Vasquez (9), and Barnes, Thole. W_Gott. L_Allie 0-2. Sv_Vasquez.
___
|Oakland
|000
|201
|000—3
|10
|0
|Colorado
|000
|300
|03x—6
|10
|0
Anderson, Hendriks (4), Bassitt (5), and Murphy; Gray, Almonte (4), Davis (5), McGee (6), Estevez (7), Johnson (8), and Murphy, Nicholas. W_Johnson 2-0. L_Bassitt 1-1. HRs_Cuevas, Desmond, Soto.
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.