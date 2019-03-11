Monday’s Major League Linescore

Pittsburgh 000 200 000—2 7 0 Atlanta 302 010 00x—6 10 0

Kingham, Garcia (4), Brault (5), and Stallings, Baron; Wright, Biddle (4), Toussaint (5), Freeman (9), and McCann, Jackson. W_Wright 1-0. L_Kingham 1-2. HRs_Acuna Jr..

___

Detroit 000 030 000—3 8 0 Minnesota 000 000 000—0 3 0

Ross, Alcantara (5), Stumpf (6), Carpenter (7), and Greiner, Wilson; Gibson, Reed (4), Rogers (5), Parker (6), May (7), Baxendale (7), Collins (8), Duffey (9), and Castro, Navarreto. W_Ross 1-3. L_Rogers 0-1. Sv_Baxendale. HRs_Jones.

___

Advertisement

New York Mets 030 000 000—3 11 0 Houston 000 002 13x—6 11 1

Vargas, Lugo (5), Avilan (6), Rhame (7), Hanhold (8), and Mesoraco, Nido; Valdez, Harris (4), Peacock (5), Bukauskas (8), and Stassi, Stubbs. W_Bukauskas 1-0. L_Rhame 1-1. Sv_Hanhold. HRs_Tanielu.

___

Washington 100 000 100—2 7 1 St. Louis 003 000 00x—3 7 0

Scherzer, Hoover (10), Doolittle (10), Suero (11), and Suzuki, Severino; Flaherty, Miller (6), Brebbia (7), Woodford (8), and Molina, Wieters. W_Flaherty 1-1. L_Scherzer 0-2. Sv_Woodford.

___

Tampa Bay 140 021 000—8 9 1 Philadelphia 000 200 000—2 4 0

Snell, Beeks (3), Font (5), Chirinos (6), Yarbrough (9), and Zunino, Hernandez; Velasquez, Rios (3), Beato (4), Eickhoff (5), Neshek (7), Robertson (8), Nicasio (9), Morgan (9), and Realmuto, Knapp. W_Snell 1-0. L_Velasquez 0-2. Sv_Rios. HRs_Garcia, Smolinski; McCutchen, Segura.

___

Cincinnati 021 020 000—5 10 0 Cleveland 001 002 020—5 11 0

DeSclafani, Wooten (4), Lorenzen (9), Garrett (7), Boshers (5), Reyes (6), and Barnhart, Graterol; Kluber, Clevinger (4), Wilson (7), Cimber (8), Hand (9), and Perez, Plawecki, Haase. HRs_Kemp, Puig; Haase, Flaherty.

___

San Francisco 000 100 003—4 6 0 Los Angeles Dodgers 100 000 000—1 3 0

Stratton, Vincent (5), Blach (6), Gott (8), and Rivera, Bart; Gonsolin, Ferguson (4), Baez (6), Schultz (7), Quackenbush (8), Allie (9), Vasquez (9), and Barnes, Thole. W_Gott. L_Allie 0-2. Sv_Vasquez.

___

Chicago White Sox 000 002 201—5 10 1 Milwaukee 012 300 20x—8 12 1

Nova, Frare (4), Covey (5), Herrera (6), Minaya (7), Vieira (8), and McCann, Collins; Chacin, Guerra (5), Nelson (6), Albers (7), Andrews (7), Guerra (8), Williams (9), and Pina, Nottingham. W_Chacin 1-0. L_Nova 0-1. HRs_Engel; Braun, Spangenberg.

___

Oakland 000 201 000—3 10 0 Colorado 000 300 03x—6 10 0

Anderson, Hendriks (4), Bassitt (5), and Murphy; Gray, Almonte (4), Davis (5), McGee (6), Estevez (7), Johnson (8), and Murphy, Nicholas. W_Johnson 2-0. L_Bassitt 1-1. HRs_Cuevas, Desmond, Soto.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.