Monday’s Major League Linescore

|Seattle
|000
|300
|210—6
|9
|1
|Yomiuri
|001
|400
|000—5
|5
|0
Hernandez, Brennan (5), Rumbelow (6), Altavilla (7), Festa (8), Bradford (9), and Narvaez, Freitas; Ohe, Tone (3), Sakurai (4), and Sumitani. W_Altavilla. L_Sakurai. Sv_Bradford. HRs_Haniger, Freitas.
___
|Baltimore
|000
|060
|332—14
|18
|0
|Detroit (ss)
|100
|000
|000—1
|3
|4
Cashner, Karns (6), Castro (7), Bleier (8), Givens (9), and Sisco, Susac; Zimmermann, Thielbar (5), Greene (6), Jimenez (7), Blackwood (7), Hardy (8), Alcantara (9), and Hicks, Sanchez. W_Cashner 1-0. L_Zimmermann 1-1. HRs_Smith Jr.; Castellanos.
___
|Boston
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|200
|020
|00x—4
|8
|0
Eovaldi, Barnes (5), Workman (6), Weber (7), and Vazquez, Leon; Berrios, Rogers (5), May (7), Hildenberger (8), Harper (9), and Castro, Astudillo. W_Berrios 2-0. L_Eovaldi 0-1. HRs_Rosario.
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|101—4
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|001—2
|8
|2
Kingham, Crick (6), Lyons (6), Rodriguez (8), Barrett (9), and Stallings; Morton, Sadler (6), Kolarek (8), Font (9), and Zunino, James. W_Kingham 2-2. L_Morton 1-1. Sv_Barrett.
___
|Miami
|200
|031
|100—7
|13
|1
|Washington (ss)
|010
|000
|000—1
|3
|1
Smith, Romo (10), Garcia (11), Moran (12), Kickham (13), and Wallach, Vigil; Corbin, Miller (6), Hoover (6), Grace (7), Barrett (8), and Gomes, Severino. W_Smith 2-0. L_Corbin 1-2. Sv_Kickham.
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|1
|St. Louis
|010
|020
|10x—4
|8
|1
Eflin, Pazos (6), Rios (7), Bleich (7), and Butera, Brantly; Hudson, Shreve (6), Brebbia (7), Reyes (9), Hicks (10), and Molina. W_Hudson 2-0. L_Eflin 1-1. Sv_Rios. HRs_Goldschmidt, O’Neill.
___
|Detroit (ss)
|100
|010
|000—2
|3
|0
|Toronto
|120
|000
|00x—3
|8
|0
Norris, Farmer (4), Carpenter (5), Cisnero (8), and Greiner, Wilson; Richard, Thornton (7), Norris (9), and Maile, McGuire. W_Richard 2-0. L_Norris 1-2. Sv_Norris. HRs_Beckham; Hernandez.
___
|Washington (ss)
|000
|010
|140—6
|12
|3
|New York Mets
|200
|000
|120—5
|9
|0
Ross, Copeland (4), Fedde (6), Rainey (8), Williams (9), and Suzuki, Barrera; Familia, Dowdy (2), Avilan (5), Peterson (6), Zamora (8), Lee (9), and Nido, Mesoraco. W_Fedde. L_Peterson. Sv_Peterson. HRs_Kieboom; Conforto.
___
|San Diego
|120
|000
|000—3
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|100—1
|3
|0
Erlin, Loup (3), Reyes (4), Wingenter (5), Stammen (7), Yates (8), Maton (9), and Mejia, Stewart; Bauer, Edwards (6), Wilson (7), Grimm (8), Cimber (9), and Perez, Haase. W_Erlin 1-1. L_Bauer 1-2. Sv_Maton. HRs_Myers, Naylor.
___
|San Francisco
|000
|040
|001—5
|8
|1
|Chicago White Sox
|200
|000
|000—2
|7
|1
Beede, Bergen (3), Blach (4), Moronta (6), Gott (8), and Rivera, Garcia; Banuelos, Burr (5), Fry (6), Herrera (8), Vieira (9), Osich (9), and Gonzalez, Nolan. W_Blach 1-0. L_Burr. Sv_Vieira. HRs_Alonso.
___
|Cincinnati
|100
|010
|100—3
|11
|1
|Colorado
|012
|110
|10x—6
|12
|1
Mahle, Iglesias (5), Hernandez (10), Peralta (11), and Graterol; Freeland, Estevez (5), Shaw (6), Dunn (7), Oh (8), Diaz (9), and Iannetta, Nicholas. W_Freeland 3-1. L_Mahle 1-1. Sv_Diaz. HRs_Schebler; Story, McMahon.
___
