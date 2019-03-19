Monday’s Major League Linescore

Seattle 000 300 210—6 9 1 Yomiuri 001 400 000—5 5 0

Hernandez, Brennan (5), Rumbelow (6), Altavilla (7), Festa (8), Bradford (9), and Narvaez, Freitas; Ohe, Tone (3), Sakurai (4), and Sumitani. W_Altavilla. L_Sakurai. Sv_Bradford. HRs_Haniger, Freitas.

Baltimore 000 060 332—14 18 0 Detroit (ss) 100 000 000—1 3 4

Cashner, Karns (6), Castro (7), Bleier (8), Givens (9), and Sisco, Susac; Zimmermann, Thielbar (5), Greene (6), Jimenez (7), Blackwood (7), Hardy (8), Alcantara (9), and Hicks, Sanchez. W_Cashner 1-0. L_Zimmermann 1-1. HRs_Smith Jr.; Castellanos.

Boston 100 000 000—1 7 1 Minnesota 200 020 00x—4 8 0

Eovaldi, Barnes (5), Workman (6), Weber (7), and Vazquez, Leon; Berrios, Rogers (5), May (7), Hildenberger (8), Harper (9), and Castro, Astudillo. W_Berrios 2-0. L_Eovaldi 0-1. Sv_Harper. HRs_Rosario.

Pittsburgh 000 002 101—4 8 0 Tampa Bay 000 001 001—2 8 2

Kingham, Crick (6), Lyons (6), Rodriguez (8), Barrett (9), and Stallings; Morton, Sadler (6), Kolarek (8), Font (9), and Zunino, James. W_Kingham 2-2. L_Morton 1-1. Sv_Barrett.

Miami 200 031 100—7 13 1 Washington (ss) 010 000 000—1 3 1

Smith, Romo (10), Garcia (11), Moran (12), Kickham (13), and Wallach, Vigil; Corbin, Miller (6), Hoover (6), Grace (7), Barrett (8), and Gomes, Severino. W_Smith 2-0. L_Corbin 1-2.

Philadelphia 000 000 001—1 6 1 St. Louis 010 020 10x—4 8 1

Eflin, Pazos (6), Rios (7), Bleich (7), and Butera, Brantly; Hudson, Shreve (6), Brebbia (7), Reyes (9), Hicks (10), and Molina. W_Hudson 2-0. L_Eflin 1-1. HRs_Goldschmidt, O’Neill.

Detroit (ss) 100 010 000—2 3 0 Toronto 120 000 00x—3 8 0

Norris, Farmer (4), Carpenter (5), Cisnero (8), and Greiner, Wilson; Richard, Thornton (7), Norris (9), and Maile, McGuire. W_Richard 2-0. L_Norris 1-2. Sv_Norris. HRs_Beckham; Hernandez.

Washington (ss) 000 010 140—6 12 3 New York Mets 200 000 120—5 9 0

Ross, Copeland (4), Fedde (6), Rainey (8), Williams (9), and Suzuki, Barrera; Familia, Dowdy (2), Avilan (5), Peterson (6), Zamora (8), Lee (9), and Nido, Mesoraco. W_Fedde. L_Peterson. Sv_Williams. HRs_Kieboom; Conforto.

San Diego 120 000 000—3 4 0 Cleveland 000 000 100—1 3 0

Erlin, Loup (3), Reyes (4), Wingenter (5), Stammen (7), Yates (8), Maton (9), and Mejia, Stewart; Bauer, Edwards (6), Wilson (7), Grimm (8), Cimber (9), and Perez, Haase. W_Erlin 1-1. L_Bauer 1-2. Sv_Maton. HRs_Myers, Naylor.

San Francisco 000 040 001—5 8 1 Chicago White Sox 200 000 000—2 7 1

Beede, Bergen (3), Blach (4), Moronta (6), Gott (8), and Rivera, Garcia; Banuelos, Burr (5), Fry (6), Herrera (8), Vieira (9), Osich (9), and Gonzalez, Nolan. W_Blach 1-0. L_Burr. Sv_Gott. HRs_Alonso.

Cincinnati 100 010 100—3 11 1 Colorado 012 110 10x—6 12 1

Mahle, Iglesias (5), Hernandez (10), Peralta (11), and Graterol; Freeland, Estevez (5), Shaw (6), Dunn (7), Oh (8), Diaz (9), and Iannetta, Nicholas. W_Freeland 3-1. L_Mahle 1-1. Sv_Diaz. HRs_Schebler; Story, McMahon.

New York Yankees 030 040 000—7 10 0 Atlanta 000 103 000—4 9 1

Tanaka, Ottavino (6), Tarpley (6), Diehl (8), Alvarez (9), and Romine, Diaz; Wilson, Creasy (5), Rowen (5), Vizcaino (10), Biddle (11), Parsons (12), and McCann. W_Tanaka 2-0. L_Wilson 2-1. Sv_Alvarez. HRs_Voit; Markakis.

Los Angeles Dodgers 000 000 100—1 8 0 Texas 000 020 10x—3 10 2

Stripling, Hart (5), Alexander (6), Quackenbush (7), Vasquez (7), Head (8), and Barnes; Minor, Martin (4), Bird (6), Leclerc (7), Sadzeck (7), Bass (9), and Mathis, Huff. W_Martin 1-0. L_Stripling. Sv_Bass. HRs_Miller.

