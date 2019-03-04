Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Monday’s Major League Linescore

March 4, 2019 3:51 pm
 
Houston (ss) 201 010 000—4 5 0
Atlanta 000 001 020—3 14 1

Miley, Devenski (3), Rodgers (5), Abreu (8), Sneed (9), and Stassi, Robinson; Teheran, Allard (4), Dayton (6), Freeman (7), Mader (9), and McCann, Morales. W_Miley 1-0. L_Teheran 0-1. Sv_Mader. HRs_Fisher, Tanielu; Acuna Jr., Kazmar Jr..

Baltimore 005 000 103—9 9 0
Minnesota 102 000 001—4 6 2

Bundy, Hess (4), Osich (7), Castro (8), Tate (9), and Sisco, Cervenka; Gibson, Reed (3), Nicolino (3), Parker (4), Rogers (5), May (6), Romero (7), Duffey (9), Baxendale (9), and Garver, Sawyer. W_Bundy 1-0. L_Reed 0-1. Sv_Baxendale. HRs_Cervenka, Nunez; Cron (2), Valdespin.

