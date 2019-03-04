Monday’s Major League Linescore

|Houston (ss)
|201
|010
|000—4
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|020—3
|14
|1
Miley, Devenski (3), Rodgers (5), Abreu (8), Sneed (9), and Stassi, Robinson; Teheran, Allard (4), Dayton (6), Freeman (7), Mader (9), and McCann, Morales. W_Miley 1-0. L_Teheran 0-1. Sv_Mader. HRs_Fisher, Tanielu; Acuna Jr., Kazmar Jr..
___
|Baltimore
|005
|000
|103—9
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|102
|000
|001—4
|6
|2
Bundy, Hess (4), Osich (7), Castro (8), Tate (9), and Sisco, Cervenka; Gibson, Reed (3), Nicolino (3), Parker (4), Rogers (5), May (6), Romero (7), Duffey (9), Baxendale (9), and Garver, Sawyer. W_Bundy 1-0. L_Reed 0-1. Sv_Baxendale. HRs_Cervenka, Nunez; Cron (2), Valdespin.
___
