Monday’s Major League Linescore

Tigers Futures 000 001 000—1 5 0 Detroit 003 204 00x—9 10 1

Perez, Castro (3), Soto (4), Schreiber (6), Navilhon (8), and Rogers, Policelli; Turnbull, Jimenez (6), Greene (7), Ramirez (8), Ecker (9), and Greiner, Numata. W_Turnbull 2-0. L_Castro. HRs_Mahtook.

___

Tampa Bay 020 000 000—2 8 0 Philadelphia 020 000 001—3 6 0

Font, Castillo (3), Pagan (4), Kolarek (5), Gardeck (6), Drake (7), Milner (8), Disla (9), and Zunino, Perez; Arrieta, Neshek (7), Alvarez (8), Dominguez (9), and Realmuto, McBride. W_Dominguez 1-0. L_Disla 0-1. Sv_Gardeck. HRs_Kiermaier; Matos, Franco.

___

