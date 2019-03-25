Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Major League Linescore

March 25, 2019 4:23 pm
 
New York Mets 012 010 113—9 14 0
Baltimore 401 000 110—7 9 1

Wheeler, Avilan (4), Familia (4), Gsellman (5), Lugo (7), Diaz (8), Blackham (9), and Ramos, Nido; Bundy, Bleier (5), Means (6), and Severino. W_Diaz 1-0. L_Means. Sv_Blackham. HRs_Thompson, McNeil, Davis, Smith; Smith Jr. (2), Davis.

___

Tigers Futures 000 001 000—1 5 0
Detroit 003 204 00x—9 10 1

Perez, Castro (3), Soto (4), Schreiber (6), Navilhon (8), and Rogers, Policelli; Turnbull, Jimenez (6), Greene (7), Ramirez (8), Ecker (9), and Greiner, Numata. W_Turnbull 2-0. L_Castro. HRs_Mahtook.

___

Tampa Bay 020 000 000—2 8 0
Philadelphia 020 000 001—3 6 0

Font, Castillo (3), Pagan (4), Kolarek (5), Gardeck (6), Drake (7), Milner (8), Disla (9), and Zunino, Perez; Neshek (9), Alvarez (10), Dominguez (11), and Realmuto, McBride. W_Dominguez. L_Disla. HRs_Kiermaier; Matos, Franco.

___

