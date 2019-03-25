Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Major League Linescore

March 25, 2019 8:01 pm
 
< a min read
Rochester 000 023 000—5 8 0
Minnesota 200 000 000—2 5 0

Guilmet, Morin (2), May (3), Hildenberger (4), Stashak (4), Marzi (5), Moran (7), Ramirez (9), and Garver, Sawyer; Odorizzi, Alcala (5), Mason (7), Alvarez (8), Ames (9), and Castro, Telis. W_Marzi 1-0. L_Alcala 0-1. Sv_Ramirez. HRs_Cave; Kepler.

___

New York Mets 012 010 113—9 14 0
Baltimore 401 000 110—7 9 1

Wheeler, Avilan (4), Familia (4), Gsellman (5), Lugo (7), Diaz (8), Blackham (9), and Ramos, Nido; Bundy, Bleier (5), Means (6), Araujo (9), and Severino. W_Diaz 1-0. L_Araujo 1-2. Sv_Blackham. HRs_Thompson, McNeil, Davis, Smith; Smith Jr. (2), Davis.

___

Tigers Futures 000 001 000—1 5 0
Detroit 003 204 00x—9 10 1

Perez, Castro (3), Soto (4), Schreiber (6), Navilhon (8), and Rogers, Policelli; Turnbull, Jimenez (6), Greene (7), Ramirez (8), Ecker (9), and Greiner, Numata. W_Turnbull 2-0. L_Castro. HRs_Mahtook.

___

Tampa Bay 020 000 000—2 8 0
Philadelphia 020 000 001—3 6 0

Font, Castillo (3), Pagan (4), Kolarek (5), Gardeck (6), Drake (7), Milner (8), Disla (9), and Zunino, Perez; Arrieta, Neshek (7), Alvarez (8), Dominguez (9), and Realmuto, McBride. W_Dominguez 1-0. L_Disla 0-1. Sv_Gardeck. HRs_Kiermaier; Matos, Franco.

___

Colorado 000 201 000—3 9 0
Albuquerque 011 203 00x—7 9 1

Gonzalez, Oh (5), Dunn (6), Davis (6), McGee (7), Cozart (7), and Wolters; Lambert, Pierpont (6), Tinoco (7), Almonte (8), Lawrence (9), and Nunez. W_Lambert. L_Gonzalez. HRs_Arenado, Fernandez, McMahon; Nunez.

___

New York Yankees 001 001 010—3 5 0
Washington 200 201 00x—5 8 0

Tarpley, Britton (2), Ottavino (3), Kahnle (4), Cortes (4), Harvey (8), and Sanchez, Romine; Sanchez, Barrett (6), Barraclough (7), Rosenthal (8), Grace (8), Doolittle (9), and Suzuki. W_Sanchez. L_Tarpley. Sv_Doolittle. HRs_Tulowitzki; Rendon, Adams.

___

