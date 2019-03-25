Monday’s Major League Linescore

|Rochester
|000
|023
|000—5
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|000—2
|5
|0
Guilmet, Morin (2), May (3), Hildenberger (4), Stashak (4), Marzi (5), Moran (7), Ramirez (9), and Garver, Sawyer; Odorizzi, Alcala (5), Mason (7), Alvarez (8), Ames (9), and Castro, Telis. W_Marzi 1-0. L_Alcala 0-1. Sv_Ramirez. HRs_Cave; Kepler.
___
|New York Mets
|012
|010
|113—9
|14
|0
|Baltimore
|401
|000
|110—7
|9
|1
Wheeler, Avilan (4), Familia (4), Gsellman (5), Lugo (7), Diaz (8), Blackham (9), and Ramos, Nido; Bundy, Bleier (5), Means (6), Araujo (9), and Severino. W_Diaz 1-0. L_Araujo 1-2. Sv_Blackham. HRs_Thompson, McNeil, Davis, Smith; Smith Jr. (2), Davis.
___
|Tigers Futures
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|0
|Detroit
|003
|204
|00x—9
|10
|1
Perez, Castro (3), Soto (4), Schreiber (6), Navilhon (8), and Rogers, Policelli; Turnbull, Jimenez (6), Greene (7), Ramirez (8), Ecker (9), and Greiner, Numata. W_Turnbull 2-0. L_Castro. HRs_Mahtook.
___
|Tampa Bay
|020
|000
|000—2
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|020
|000
|001—3
|6
|0
Font, Castillo (3), Pagan (4), Kolarek (5), Gardeck (6), Drake (7), Milner (8), Disla (9), and Zunino, Perez; Arrieta, Neshek (7), Alvarez (8), Dominguez (9), and Realmuto, McBride. W_Dominguez 1-0. L_Disla 0-1. Sv_Gardeck. HRs_Kiermaier; Matos, Franco.
___
|Colorado
|000
|201
|000—3
|9
|0
|Albuquerque
|011
|203
|00x—7
|9
|1
Gonzalez, Oh (5), Dunn (6), Davis (6), McGee (7), Cozart (7), and Wolters; Lambert, Pierpont (6), Tinoco (7), Almonte (8), Lawrence (9), and Nunez. W_Lambert. L_Gonzalez. HRs_Arenado, Fernandez, McMahon; Nunez.
___
|New York Yankees
|001
|001
|010—3
|5
|0
|Washington
|200
|201
|00x—5
|8
|0
Tarpley, Britton (2), Ottavino (3), Kahnle (4), Cortes (4), Harvey (8), and Sanchez, Romine; Sanchez, Barrett (6), Barraclough (7), Rosenthal (8), Grace (8), Doolittle (9), and Suzuki. W_Sanchez. L_Tarpley. Sv_Doolittle. HRs_Tulowitzki; Rendon, Adams.
___
|Kansas City
|100
|000
|010—2
|8
|1
|Omaha
|000
|100
|101—3
|6
|1
Barlow, Kennedy (3), Peralta (4), Diekman (5), Boxberger (6), McCarthy (7), Hill (8), Ellis (9), and Maldonado, Gallagher; Staumont, Sheller (3), Marte (5), Speier (6), Terrero (7), Zuber (8), Newberry (9), Ratliff (9), and Viloria, Dini. W_Ratliff 1-0. L_Ellis 0-2.
___
|Cincinnati
|003
|100
|100—5
|9
|1
|Atlanta
|052
|001
|00x—8
|8
|2
Roark, Fossas (2), Stephenson (3), Garrett (5), Hernandez (6), Iglesias (7), Hughes (8), and Barnhart, Okey; Fried, Venters (3), Parsons (4), Carle (5), Sobotka (7), Burrows (8), Santiago (9), and Flowers. W_Fried 1-1. L_Roark 2-2. Sv_Santiago. HRs_Dietrich, Suarez; Swanson.
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.