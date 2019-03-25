Monday’s Major League Linescore

Rochester 000 023 000—5 8 0 Minnesota 200 000 000—2 5 0

Guilmet, Morin (2), May (3), Hildenberger (4), Stashak (4), Marzi (5), Moran (7), Ramirez (9), and Garver, Sawyer; Odorizzi, Alcala (5), Mason (7), Alvarez (8), Ames (9), and Castro, Telis. W_Marzi 1-0. L_Alcala 0-1. Sv_Ramirez. HRs_Cave; Kepler.

New York Mets 012 010 113—9 14 0 Baltimore 401 000 110—7 9 1

Wheeler, Avilan (4), Familia (4), Gsellman (5), Lugo (7), Diaz (8), Blackham (9), and Ramos, Nido; Bundy, Bleier (5), Means (6), Araujo (9), and Severino. W_Diaz 1-0. L_Araujo 1-2. Sv_Blackham. HRs_Thompson, McNeil, Davis, Smith; Smith Jr. (2), Davis.

Tigers Futures 000 001 000—1 5 0 Detroit 003 204 00x—9 10 1

Perez, Castro (3), Soto (4), Schreiber (6), Navilhon (8), and Rogers, Policelli; Turnbull, Jimenez (6), Greene (7), Ramirez (8), Ecker (9), and Greiner, Numata. W_Turnbull 2-0. L_Castro. HRs_Mahtook.

Tampa Bay 020 000 000—2 8 0 Philadelphia 020 000 001—3 6 0

Font, Castillo (3), Pagan (4), Kolarek (5), Gardeck (6), Drake (7), Milner (8), Disla (9), and Zunino, Perez; Arrieta, Neshek (7), Alvarez (8), Dominguez (9), and Realmuto, McBride. W_Dominguez 1-0. L_Disla 0-1. Sv_Gardeck. HRs_Kiermaier; Matos, Franco.

Colorado 000 201 000—3 9 0 Albuquerque 011 203 00x—7 9 1

Gonzalez, Oh (5), Dunn (6), Davis (6), McGee (7), Cozart (7), and Wolters; Lambert, Pierpont (6), Tinoco (7), Almonte (8), Lawrence (9), and Nunez. W_Lambert. L_Gonzalez. HRs_Arenado, Fernandez, McMahon; Nunez.

New York Yankees 001 001 010—3 5 0 Washington 200 201 00x—5 8 0

Tarpley, Britton (2), Ottavino (3), Kahnle (4), Cortes (4), Harvey (8), and Sanchez, Romine; Sanchez, Barrett (6), Barraclough (7), Rosenthal (8), Grace (8), Doolittle (9), and Suzuki. W_Sanchez. L_Tarpley. Sv_Doolittle. HRs_Tulowitzki; Rendon, Adams.

Kansas City 100 000 010—2 8 1 Omaha 000 100 101—3 6 1

Barlow, Kennedy (3), Peralta (4), Diekman (5), Boxberger (6), McCarthy (7), Hill (8), Ellis (9), and Maldonado, Gallagher; Staumont, Sheller (3), Marte (5), Speier (6), Terrero (7), Zuber (8), Newberry (9), Ratliff (9), and Viloria, Dini. W_Ratliff 1-0. L_Ellis 0-2.

Milwaukee 100 230 040—10 12 0 Toronto 020 011 100—5 8 1

Woodruff, Hader (4), Wilson (5), Guerra (6), Claudio (7), Barnes (8), Williams (9), and Grandal, Pina; Gaviglio, Luciano (3), Mayza (3), Adam (4), Biagini (5), Copping (6), Tice (7), McClelland (8), Jackson (8), Giles (9), and Jansen, Maile. W_Woodruff. L_Mayza. HRs_Shaw, Grandal.

Cincinnati 003 100 100—5 9 1 Atlanta 052 001 00x—8 8 2

Roark, Fossas (2), Stephenson (3), Garrett (5), Hernandez (6), Iglesias (7), Hughes (8), and Barnhart, Okey; Fried, Venters (3), Parsons (4), Carle (5), Sobotka (7), Burrows (8), Santiago (9), and Flowers. W_Fried 1-1. L_Roark 2-2. Sv_Santiago. HRs_Dietrich, Suarez; Swanson.

