The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Major League Linescore

March 26, 2019 1:11 am
 
Rochester 000 023 000—5 8 0
Minnesota 200 000 000—2 5 0

Guilmet, Morin (2), May (3), Hildenberger (4), Stashak (4), Marzi (5), Moran (7), Ramirez (9), and Garver, Sawyer; Odorizzi, Alcala (5), Mason (7), Alvarez (8), Ames (9), and Castro, Telis. W_Marzi 1-0. L_Alcala 0-1. Sv_Ramirez. HRs_Cave; Kepler.

___

New York Mets 012 010 113—9 14 0
Baltimore 401 000 110—7 9 1

Wheeler, Avilan (4), Familia (4), Gsellman (5), Lugo (7), Diaz (8), Blackham (9), and Ramos, Nido; Bundy, Bleier (5), Means (6), Araujo (9), and Severino. W_Diaz 1-0. L_Araujo 1-2. Sv_Blackham. HRs_Thompson, McNeil, Davis, Smith; Smith Jr. (2), Davis.

___

Tigers Futures 000 001 000—1 5 0
Detroit 003 204 00x—9 10 1

Perez, Castro (3), Soto (4), Schreiber (6), Navilhon (8), and Rogers, Policelli; Turnbull, Jimenez (6), Greene (7), Ramirez (8), Ecker (9), and Greiner, Numata. W_Turnbull 2-0. L_Castro. HRs_Mahtook.

___

Tampa Bay 020 000 000—2 8 0
Philadelphia 020 000 001—3 6 0

Font, Castillo (3), Pagan (4), Kolarek (5), Gardeck (6), Drake (7), Milner (8), Disla (9), and Zunino, Perez; Arrieta, Neshek (7), Alvarez (8), Dominguez (9), and Realmuto, McBride. W_Dominguez 1-0. L_Disla 0-1. Sv_Gardeck. HRs_Kiermaier; Matos, Franco.

___

Colorado 000 201 000—3 9 0
Albuquerque 011 203 00x—7 9 1

Gonzalez, Oh (5), Dunn (6), Davis (6), McGee (7), Cozart (7), and Wolters; Lambert, Pierpont (6), Tinoco (7), Almonte (8), Lawrence (9), and Nunez. W_Lambert. L_Gonzalez. HRs_Arenado, Fernandez, McMahon; Nunez.

___

New York Yankees 001 001 010—3 5 0
Washington 200 201 00x—5 8 0

Tarpley, Britton (2), Ottavino (3), Kahnle (4), Cortes (4), Harvey (8), and Sanchez, Romine; Sanchez, Barrett (6), Barraclough (7), Rosenthal (8), Grace (8), Doolittle (9), and Suzuki. W_Sanchez. L_Tarpley. Sv_Doolittle. HRs_Tulowitzki; Rendon, Adams.

___

Kansas City 100 000 010—2 8 1
Omaha 000 100 101—3 6 1

Barlow, Kennedy (3), Peralta (4), Diekman (5), Boxberger (6), McCarthy (7), Hill (8), Ellis (9), and Maldonado, Gallagher; Staumont, Sheller (3), Marte (5), Speier (6), Terrero (7), Zuber (8), Newberry (9), Ratliff (9), and Viloria, Dini. W_Ratliff 1-0. L_Ellis 0-2.

___

Milwaukee 100 230 040—10 12 0
Toronto 020 011 100—5 8 1

Woodruff, Hader (4), Wilson (5), Guerra (6), Claudio (7), Barnes (8), Williams (9), and Grandal, Pina; Gaviglio, Luciano (3), Mayza (3), Adam (4), Biagini (5), Copping (6), Tice (7), McClelland (8), Jackson (8), Giles (9), and Jansen, Maile. W_Woodruff 2-0. L_Mayza. Sv_Jackson. HRs_Shaw, Grandal.

___

Cincinnati 003 100 100—5 9 1
Atlanta 052 001 00x—8 8 2

Roark, Fossas (2), Stephenson (3), Garrett (5), Hernandez (6), Iglesias (7), Hughes (8), and Barnhart, Okey; Fried, Venters (3), Parsons (4), Carle (5), Sobotka (7), Burrows (8), Santiago (9), and Flowers. W_Fried 1-1. L_Roark 2-2. Sv_Santiago. HRs_Dietrich, Suarez; Swanson.

___

St. Louis 003 002 001—6 6 3
Memphis 100 000 200—3 4 0

Wacha, Mayers (5), Reyes (6), Jones (7), Meisinger (7), Miller (8), Hicks (9), and Molina, Wieters; Wainwright, Gallegos (5), Gant (6), Leone (7), Brebbia (8), Layne (9), and Hudson, O’Keefe. W_Wacha 2-1. L_Wainwright. Sv_Hicks. HRs_Ozuna.

___

Cleveland 000 410 032—10 10 1
Texas 000 010 000—1 7 1

Carrasco, Perez (6), Cimber (7), Otero (8), Karinchak (9), and Perez, Plawecki; Volquez, Sampson (4), Gomez (6), Bird (7), Martin (8), Gardewine (8), and Mathis, Trevino. W_Carrasco 3-1. L_Volquez 1-2. Sv_Bird. HRs_Plawecki, Stamets; Guzman.

___

Pittsburgh 300 005 010—9 14 0
Houston 007 003 20x—12 11 1

Rodriguez, Vazquez (2), Kela (3), Hartlieb (3), Burdi (4), Waddell (4), Liriano (5), McRae (6), and Cervelli; Whitley, Harris (4), Valdez (5), Guduan (6), James (8), McCurry (9), and Chirinos, Stubbs. W_Guduan. L_McRae. Sv_McCurry. HRs_Cervelli; Tanielu, White, Stubbs, Straw.

___

Boston 001 000 100—2 7 0
Chicago Cubs 002 000 10x—3 6 0

Porcello, Rodriguez (5), Velazquez (7), Barnes (8), Brasier (8), and Vazquez, Swihart; Strop (9), Cishek (10), Rosario (10), Ryan (12), and Contreras, Davis. W_Rosario. L_Velazquez. Sv_Ryan. HRs_Benintendi; Hamels, Bote.

___

Chicago White Sox 100 000 320—6 10 0
Arizona 001 101 000—3 8 1

Santana, Jones (6), Herrera (7), Fry (8), Colome (9), and McCann; Hirano (10), Kohn (10), Bradley (11), Young (11), Holland (12), and Murphy, Kelly. W_Jones. L_Hirano. Sv_Colome. HRs_Palka; Lamb, Murphy.

___

San Diego 600 100 100—8 10 0
Seattle 000 000 000—0 2 2

Paddack, Stock (3), Maton (5), Yates (6), Wingenter (7), Yardley (8), Wieck (9), and Hedges, Stewart; Leake, Gearrin (6), Strickland (7), Rosscup (8), Bradford (9), and Narvaez, Lobaton. W_Paddack 3-1. L_Leake. Sv_Maton. HRs_Margot (2), Reyes, Hedges.

___

