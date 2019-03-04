Monday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated SS Addison Russell from the restricted list.
NEW YORK METS — Named Al Leiter and John Franco baseball operations advisers.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed OF Miguel Tejeda to a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — CEO Larry Baer is taking a leave of absence.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS — Named Joshua E. Schaub commissioner.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed the franchise tag on DE/LB Jadeveon Clowney.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Joey Keane on an entry-level contract.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released F Zac Lynch from a professional tryout.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Promoted JoAnn Neale to president and chief administrative officer and Gary Stevenson to deputy commissioner and president of MLS Business Ventures.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Ally Hamis Ng’anzi on a one-year loan from MFK Vyskov (Moravskoslezska Fotbalova Liga-Czech Republic) and loaned him to Forward Madison FC (USL) for the 2019 season.
|National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Haley Kopmeyer, D Tony Pressley and Fs Camila, Rachel Hill and Danica Evans.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Sam Staab, D/F Tegan McGrady and Ms Jordan DiBiasi, Dorian Bailey and Bayley Feist.
ITF — Named Jack Anderson, Brian Havill, David Howman and Urvasi Naidoo to the ethics commission.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Announced commissioner Jim Delaney will step down at the end of his contract on June 30, 2020.
HOFSTRA — Named Gerry Lucey associate head women’s soccer coach.
OKLAHOMA STATE — Added the title of associate head football coach to receivers coach Kasey Dunn.
UTAH — Signed football coach Kyle Whittingham to a contract extension.
