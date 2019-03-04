Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated SS Addison Russell from the restricted list.

NEW YORK METS — Named Al Leiter and John Franco baseball operations advisers.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed OF Miguel Tejeda to a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — CEO Larry Baer is taking a leave of absence.

American Association

BOARD OF DIRECTORS — Named Joshua E. Schaub commissioner.

FOOTBALL National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed the franchise tag on DE/LB Jadeveon Clowney.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Joey Keane on an entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released F Zac Lynch from a professional tryout.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Promoted JoAnn Neale to president and chief administrative officer and Gary Stevenson to deputy commissioner and president of MLS Business Ventures.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Ally Hamis Ng’anzi on a one-year loan from MFK Vyskov (Moravskoslezska Fotbalova Liga-Czech Republic) and loaned him to Forward Madison FC (USL) for the 2019 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Haley Kopmeyer, D Tony Pressley and Fs Camila, Rachel Hill and Danica Evans.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Sam Staab, D/F Tegan McGrady and Ms Jordan DiBiasi, Dorian Bailey and Bayley Feist.

TENNIS

ITF — Named Jack Anderson, Brian Havill, David Howman and Urvasi Naidoo to the ethics commission.

COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Announced commissioner Jim Delaney will step down at the end of his contract on June 30, 2020.

HOFSTRA — Named Gerry Lucey associate head women’s soccer coach.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Added the title of associate head football coach to receivers coach Kasey Dunn.

UTAH — Signed football coach Kyle Whittingham to a contract extension.

