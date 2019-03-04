Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with The list of signed players includes: RHPs Victor Alcantara, Sandy Baez, Buck Farmer, Reed Garrett, Eduardo Jimenez, Joe Jimenez, Franklin Perez, Zac Reininger, Spencer Turnbull and Drew VerHagen; LHPs Ryan Carpenter, Jose Fernandez, Matt Hall, Gregory Soto and Daniel Stumpf; Cs Grayson Greiner and John Hicks; INFs Sergio Alcantara, Jeimer Candelario, Willi Castro, Brandon Dixon, Niko Goodrum, Dawel Lugo and Ronny Rodríguez; and OFs JaCoby Jones, Mikie Mahtook, Dustin Peterson, Victor Reyes and Christin Stewart on one-year contracts.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated SS Addison Russell from the restricted list.

NEW YORK METS — Renewed the contract of RHP Edwin Diaz. Agreed to terms with RHPs Tyler Bashlor, Kyle Dowdy, Chris Flexen, Drew Gagnon, Robert Gsellman, Eric Hanhold, Franklyn Kilome, Walker Lockett, Seth Lugo, Corey Oswalt, Tim Peterson, Jacob Rhame, Paul Sewald and Drew Smith; OFs Keon Broxton and Brandon Nimmo; INFs Gavin Cecchini, J.D. Davis, Luis Guillorme, T.J. Rivera, Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith; INF/OF Jeff McNeil; C Tomas Nido; and LHP Daniel Zamora on one-year contracts.

NEW YORK METS — Named Al Leiter and John Franco baseball operations advisers.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed OF Miguel Tejeda Jr. to a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — CEO Larry Baer is taking a leave of absence.

American Association

BOARD OF DIRECTORS — Named Joshua E. Schaub commissioner.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Grant Black to a contract extension.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Matt Quintana.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Jacob Sylvester.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Detroit C Zaza Pachulia $25,000 for confronting and verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection, during a March 3 game against Toronto.

MILWAUKE BUCKS — Signed G Eric Bledsoe to a contract extension.

Women’s NBA

INDIANA FEVER — Named Allison Barber president and chief operating officer. Promoted Tamika Catchins to vice president of basketball operations.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed the franchise tag on DT Grady Jarrett.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed the franchise tag on DE/LB Jadeveon Clowney.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released TE Dwayne Allen and WR Darren Andrews.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed QB Alex Tanney.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Mike Person to a three-year contract extension.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed the franchise tag on DE Frank Clark.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Matt Luff from Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Joey Keane on an entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Returned F Zac Lynch to Wheeling (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Matt Lane from Atlanta (ECHL). Acquired D Adam Plant from Laval for future considerations.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Returned G Christian Frey to Utah (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Assigned G Martin Ouellette to Orlando (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Assigned F Spencer Naas to Idaho (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released F Brian Bowen.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released D Brandon McMartin.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Traded F Will Merchant to Idaho for F Zach Franko and D Clint Lewis.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G Denis Tsaruk as emergency badckup.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Ryker Killins.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded D Nolan DeJong to Wichita.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Promoted JoAnn Neale to president and chief administrative officer and Gary Stevenson to deputy commissioner and president of MLS Business Ventures.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Ally Hamis Ng’anzi on a one-year loan from MFK Vyskov (Moravskoslezska Fotbalova Liga-Czech Republic) and loaned him to Forward Madison FC (USL) for the 2019 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Haley Kopmeyer, D Tony Pressley and Fs Camila, Rachel Hill and Danica Evans.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Sam Staab, D/F Tegan McGrady and Ms Jordan DiBiasi, Dorian Bailey and Bayley Feist.

TENNIS

ITF — Named Jack Anderson, Brian Havill, David Howman and Urvasi Naidoo to the ethics commission.

COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Announced commissioner Jim Delaney will step down at the end of his contract on June 30, 2020.

HOFSTRA — Named Gerry Lucey associate head women’s soccer coach.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Added the title of associate head football coach to receivers coach Kasey Dunn.

UTAH — Signed football coach Kyle Whittingham to a contract extension.

