Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 60-day DL. Claimed LHP Josh Osich off waivers from Baltimore.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned SS Yu Chang and RHPs Jefry Rodriguez and Ben Taylor to Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned SS Willie Castro to Toledo (IL) and SS Sergio Alcantara to Erie (EL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed RHPs Miguel Almonte, Jake Jewell, Justin Anderson, Luis Madero, Jaime Barria, Keynan Middleton, Ty Buttrey, Felix Pena, Jesus Castillo, Taylor Cole, Noe Ramirez and John Curtiss; INFs Luis Rengifo, David Fletcher and Taylor Ward; Cs Jose Briceno and Kevan Smith; OF Michael Hermosillo; LHPs Dillon Peters, Jose Suarez and Williams Jerez; and RHP/OF Shohei Ohtani to one-year contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Daniel Mengden to Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reassigned OF Jose Siri and RHPs Jimmy Herget, Felix Jorge, Keury Mella, Alex Powers and Jackson Stephens to minor league camp. Signed INF Yonathan Mendoza to a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned OFs Yonathan Daza and Sam Hilliard, INF Josh Fuentes and RHPs Ryan Castellani, Rayan Gonzalez and Jesus Tinoco to Albuquerque (PCL) and RHP Justin Lawrence to Hartford (EL). Reassigned INFs Tyler Nevin and Colton Welker, RHP Rico Garcia, LHP Evan Grills and C Brian Serven to minor league camp.

LOS ANGELES DODGERs — Released RHP Josh Fields.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHPs Walker Lockett and Corey Oswalt to minor league camp.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned SS Arquimedes Gamboa to Reading (EL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP Genesis Cabrera, RHP Giovanny Gallegos, RF Adolis Garcia and SS Edmundo Sosa to Memphis (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Sam Coonrod, OF Chris Shaw, INFs Abiatal Avelino, Ryder Jones and Breyvic Valera to minor league camp. Reassigned RHPs Shaun Anderson, Enderson Franco and Keyvius Sampson to minor league camp.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed INF Keon Barnum and RHP Jared Carkuff.

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed INFs Rafael Palmeiro and Patrick Palmeiro.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Tyler Herr.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released C Adrian Nieto. Signed RHP Tommy Collier.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed LHP Kevin Grendell and RHP Jake Hohensee.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Sold the contract of RHP Ryan Fritze to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Colin Jones to a two-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed TE Ben Braunecker to a two-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contract of TE Darren Fells.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Danny Amendola.

MINNESOTA VIKIKNGS — Terminated the contract of OL Mike Remmers. Declined the 2019 option on S Andrew Sendejo. Tendered contracts to S Anthony Harris and OT Rashod Hill.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed C Spencer Pulley.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Michael Stone from a conditioning assignment with Stockton (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Colton White from Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Chris Nell from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled D Garrett Cockerill from Reading (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Returned LW Ryan Tesink to Tulsa (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed M Gedion Zelalem from Arsenal (Premier League-England).

COLLEGE

CUMBERLAND (TENN.) — Named Taurean Smith defensive coordinator.

FAIRFIELD — Fired men’s basketball coach Sydney Johnson.

NIAGARA — Fired men’s basketball coach Chris Casey.

OHIO STATE — Reinstated C Kaleb Wesson to the men’s basketball team.

