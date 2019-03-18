Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reassigned C Oscar Hernandez; RHPs Ryan Weber, Zach Putnam, Erasmo Ramirez, Josh Smith and Domingo Tapia; INFs C.J. Chatham, Bobby Dalbec and Chad De La Guerra; and OFs Bryce Brentz, Tate Matheny and Cole Sturgeon to minor league camp.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned LHP Aaron Bummer and RHP Carson Fulmer to Charlotte (IL). Reassigned OF Charlie Tilson and LHP Colton Turner to minor league camp.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reassigned Cs Tomas Telis and Brian Navarreto and INF Randy Cesar to minor league camp.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reassigned LHPs Brandon Finnegan and Buddy Boshers, RHPs Jesus Reyes and Vladimir Gutierrez and INF Christian Colon to minor league camp.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned OF Noel Cuevas to Albuquerque (PCL). Reassigned LHP Sam Howard, RHP Peter Lambert and INF Peter Mooney to minor league camp.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Brandon Gomes vice president and assistant general manager, Will Rhymes director of player development, Alex Slater director of baseball operations and Duncan Webb director of baseball resources.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned 2B Kevin Kramer to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned LHP Brandon Waddell, OF Bryan Reynolds, RHP Geoff Hartlieb, Cs Christian Kelley and Arden Pabst and INFs Will Craig, Nick Franklin and Ke’Bryan Hayes to minor league camp.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned C Austin Allen to El Paso (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHPs Austin Voth, Jimmy Cordero, Kyle McGowin and Tanner Rainey to Fresno (PCL). Reassigned RHP JJ Hoover and OF Hunter Jones to their minor league camp.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Henry Omana.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed 3B/RHP Jackson Owens and RHPs Jake Ehret, Ryan Hill and John LaRossa.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed SS Emmanuel Marrero.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released INF Alex Raburn.

BASKETBALl NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired G Wes Van Beck from the available player pool

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived G Buay Tuach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DB Josh Shaw to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released LB Vontaze Burfict. Re-signed TE Tyler Eifert to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed CB Marcus Cooper Sr.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed TE Marcedes Lewis.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and OL Chris Reed.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Ameer Abdullah.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Re-signed WR/RS Dwayne Harris.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with S Andrew Sendejo on a one-year contract. DT Haloti Ngata announced his retirement.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DB Jimmie Ward to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Kentrell Brice.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Re-signed RB Adrian Peterson to a two-year contract. Signed OT Ereck Flowers to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Reinstated Nashville F Austin Watson returning him to available status.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled F Curtis Lazar from Stockton (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed C Chase Pearson to a two-year, entry-level contract and assigned him to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D John Gilmour and F Vinni Lettieri from Hartford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Joe Snively to a two-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Charlotte F Aleksi Saarela two for a high-sticking incident in a March 16 game against Rochester.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY — Loaned M Pierre Da Silva to Athletico Paranaense (Serie A-Brazil).

COLLEGE

ELON — Fired men’s basketball coach Matt Matheny.

FLAGLER — Named Kali Chaplin assistant trainer.

OHIO — Named Jeff Boals men’s basketball coach.

