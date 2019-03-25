Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Sports Transactions

March 25, 2019 3:02 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Signed LHP Sean Nolin to a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Requested release waivers on OF Brian Goodwin. Selected the contract of 1B Lucas Duda from Omaha (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Released RHP Jason Hammel.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned SS Ildemarco Vargas and LHP Robby Scott to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned OF Adam Duvall and RHPs Touki Toussaint and Dan Winkler to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Released RHP Junichi Tazawa. Optioned OF Ian Happ, C Taylor Davis, LHP Tim Collins and RHPs Dillon Maples and Alex Mills to Iowa (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Released RHP Dan Straily.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Alex Wilson.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded OF Matt Joyce to Atlanta for cash.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB E.J. Gaines to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Darqueze Dennard to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed G Jake Oettinger to a three-year, entry-level contract and assigned him to Texas (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned Fs Miikka Salomaki and Austin Watson to Milwaukee (AHL) on long-term injury loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Tyler Lewington to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Greg Chase to a professional tryout. Returned F Drew Melanson to Maine (ECHL).

SOCCER
National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed D Ansi Agolli.

