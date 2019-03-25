Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Alex Cobb and C Austin Wynns on the 10-day IL and OF Mark Trumbo on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Jesus Sucre from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Signed LHP Sean Nolin and SS Alcides Escobar to minor league contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 60-day IL. Optioned SS Ronny Rodriguez to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of 2B Gordon Beckham from Toledo.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Requested release waivers on OF Brian Goodwin. Selected the contract of 1B Lucas Duda from Omaha (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reassigned RHPs Preston Guilmet and Mike Morin to minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Released RHP Jason Hammel.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed 2B Devon Travis on the 60-day IL. Signed RHP Daniel Hudson to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP John Axford on a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned SS Ildemarco Vargas and LHP Robby Scott to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned OF Adam Duvall and RHPs Touki Toussaint and Dan Winkler to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Released RHP Junichi Tazawa. Optioned OF Ian Happ, C Taylor Davis, LHP Tim Collins and RHPs Dillon Maples and Alex Mills to Iowa (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Released RHP Dan Straily.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Alex Wilson.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Brett Cecil, INF Jedd Gyorko, OF Justin Williams and RHPs Luke Gregerson and Carlos Martinez on the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded OF Matt Joyce to Atlanta for cash. Optioned C Aramis Garcia to Sacramento (PCL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB E.J. Gaines to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Darqueze Dennard to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed LB Brandon Copeland and TE Neal Sterling.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed G Jake Oettinger to a three-year, entry-level contract and assigned him to Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned Fs Miikka Salomaki and Austin Watson to Milwaukee (AHL) on long-term injury loan.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Joey Anderson from Binghamton (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Tyler Lewington to Hershey (AHL). Recalled D Jonas Siegenthaler from Hershey.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Greg Chase to a professional tryout. Returned F Drew Melanson to Maine (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled Fs Stephen Perfetto and Charlie Sampair from Tulsa (ECHL). Signed F Ryan Tesink to a professional tryout.

SOCCER National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed D Ansi Agolli.

COLLEGE

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON — Announced the contract of women’s basketball coach Peter Cinella will not be renewed.

SUNY OLD WESTBURY — Named Anthony Vertuccio assistant softball coach.

