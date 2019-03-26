Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Alex Cobb and C Austin Wynns on the 10-day IL and OF Mark Trumbo on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Jesus Sucre from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Signed LHP Sean Nolin and SS Alcides Escobar to minor league contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 60-day IL. Optioned SS Ronny Rodriguez to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of 2B Gordon Beckham from Toledo.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Requested release waivers on OF Brian Goodwin. Selected the contract of 1B Lucas Duda from Omaha (PCL).

Advertisement

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reassigned RHPs Preston Guilmet and Mike Morin to minor league camp.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Hunter Wood to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Released RHPs Jason Hammel and Zach McAllister. Assigned RHPs Matt Bush and Rafael Montero to their minor league camp..

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed 2B Devon Travis on the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Hudson to a one-year contract and with RHP John Axford on a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned SS Ildemarco Vargas and LHP Robby Scott to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned OF Adam Duvall and RHPs Touki Toussaint and Dan Winkler to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Released RHP Junichi Tazawa. Optioned OF Ian Happ, C Taylor Davis, LHP Tim Collins and RHPs Dillon Maples and Alex Mills to Iowa (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reassigned RHPs Dustin May, Stetson Allie and Kevin Quackenbush, C Josh Thole, OFs Paulo Orlando and Ezequiel Carrera and INF Daniel Castro to their minor league camp.

MIAMI MARLINS — Released RHP Dan Straily.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Alex Wilson on a one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Brett Cecil, INF Jedd Gyorko, OF Justin Williams and RHPs Luke Gregerson and Carlos Martinez on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Tyler Webb to Memphis (PCL). Reassigned RHP Chris Beck, LHP Tommy Layne, Cs Andrew Knizner and Francisco Pena, INFs Tommy Edman and Rangel Ravelo and OF Dylan Carlson to their minor league camp.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded OF Matt Joyce to Atlanta for cash. Optioned C Aramis Garcia to Sacramento (PCL). Claimed C Tom Murphy off waivers from Colorado. Designated RHP Merandy Gonzalez for assignment.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Josh Glick to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP David Griffin.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed SS Keith Grieshaber.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Austin Jones.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB E.J. Gaines to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed CB Darqueze Dennard to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed LB Brandon Copeland and TE Neal Sterling.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed G Jake Oettinger to a three-year, entry-level contract and assigned him to Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned Fs Miikka Salomaki and Austin Watson to Milwaukee (AHL) on long-term injury loan.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Joey Anderson from Binghamton (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Tyler Lewington to Hershey (AHL). Recalled D Jonas Siegenthaler from Hershey.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Greg Chase to a professional tryout. Returned F Drew Melanson to Maine (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled Fs Stephen Perfetto and Charlie Sampair from Tulsa (ECHL). Signed F Ryan Tesink to a professional tryout.

SOCCER National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed D Ansi Agolli.

COLLEGE

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON — Announced the contract of women’s basketball coach Peter Cinella will not be renewed.

SUNY OLD WESTBURY — Named Anthony Vertuccio assistant softball coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.