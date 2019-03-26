Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Morata scores twice as Spain beats Malta 2-0 in qualifier

March 26, 2019 5:55 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

TA’ QALI, Malta (AP) — Alvaro Morata scored a goal in each half to lead Spain to a comfortable 2-0 win over Malta on Tuesday, its second consecutive victory in qualifying for the 2020 European Championship.

Morata opened the scoring with a left-footed shot from inside the area in the 31st minute and added to the lead with a header in the 73rd to leave Spain at the top of Group F with six points from two matches.

La Roja has two points more than Sweden, which drew 3-3 at Norway. Malta, which opened with a 2-1 win over the Faeroe Islands, stayed on three points. Spain beat Norway 2-1 at home to open its qualifying campaign.

Spain controlled Tuesday’s match from the start, keeping Malta from getting near its goal. The Spaniards finished with 80 percent of ball possession at the National Stadium.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Morata scored his first international goal since 2017 after a long pass by central defender Mario Hermoso, who was among the many changes coach Luis Enrique made to Spain’s lineup.

Luis Enrique was not with the squad because of personal problems, and assistant coach Robert Moreno was in charge during the game.

Spain will next play at the Faeroe Islands on June 7, while Malta visits Sweden.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.