Morehead State slips past Eastern Kentucky, 78-77

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Malek Green hit two free throws with 20 seconds left in the game to lift Morehead State to a 78-77 win over Eastern Kentucky in the Ohio Valley Conference regular season finale Saturday.

The win cements Morehead State as the No. 5 seed into the conference tournament. They will play Austin Peay Thursday at 1 p.m. in Evansville, Ind.

Eastern Kentucky is one of four teams tied for the No. 7 seed, with the top eight teams advancing to the tournament.

Jomaru Brown’s jumper with 1:19 left put the Colonels up by 3, 77-74, but James Baker answered with a jumper with just under a minute left to make it a one-point deficit and Green put the Eagles in front for good. Nick Mayo missed a jumper for the lead with :06 left.

Advertisement

A.J. Hicks scored 21 points to lead Morehead State (12-19, 8-10).

Brown had 31 points and Mayo added another 27 for Eastern Kentucky (13-18, 8-12).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.