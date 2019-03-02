Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Morehead State slips past Eastern Kentucky, 78-77

March 2, 2019 9:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Malek Green hit two free throws with 20 seconds left in the game to lift Morehead State to a 78-77 win over Eastern Kentucky in the Ohio Valley Conference regular season finale Saturday.

The win cements Morehead State as the No. 5 seed into the conference tournament. They will play Austin Peay Thursday at 1 p.m. in Evansville, Ind.

Eastern Kentucky is one of four teams tied for the No. 7 seed, with the top eight teams advancing to the tournament.

Jomaru Brown’s jumper with 1:19 left put the Colonels up by 3, 77-74, but James Baker answered with a jumper with just under a minute left to make it a one-point deficit and Green put the Eagles in front for good. Nick Mayo missed a jumper for the lead with :06 left.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A.J. Hicks scored 21 points to lead Morehead State (12-19, 8-10).

Brown had 31 points and Mayo added another 27 for Eastern Kentucky (13-18, 8-12).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.