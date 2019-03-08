Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Morgan scores 31 to carry Cornell over Harvard 72-59

March 8, 2019 9:55 pm
 
ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Morgan had 31 points as Cornell defeated Harvard 72-59 on Friday night.

Steven Julian had 14 rebounds for Cornell (14-15, 6-7 Ivy League), which ended its five-game losing streak.

Bryce Aiken had 17 points for the Crimson (16-10, 9-4). Christian Juzang added 15 points. Noah Kirkwood had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Big Red improve to 2-0 against the Crimson this season. Cornell defeated Harvard 67-61 on Feb. 9. Cornell finishes out the regular season against Dartmouth at home on Saturday. Harvard finishes out the regular season against Columbia on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

