Munnings lifts Louisiana Monroe past Little Rock 79-62

March 9, 2019 7:07 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Travis Munnings had 23 points as Louisiana-Monroe got past Arkansas-Little Rock 79-62 on Saturday.

JD Williams had 18 points for Louisiana-Monroe (16-14, 9-9 Sun Belt Conference). Daishon Smith added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tyree White had 12 points for the road team.

Rayjon Tucker had 17 points for the Trojans (10-21, 5-13), who have now lost six straight games. Deondre Burns added 12 points. Dani Koljanin had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Warhawks improve to 2-0 against the Trojans this season. Louisiana-Monroe defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 97-84 on Jan. 3.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

