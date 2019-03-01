N. Dakota seeks revenge on SD

North Dakota (12-16, 6-9) vs. South Dakota (12-16, 6-9)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota goes for the season sweep over North Dakota after winning the previous matchup in Grand Forks. The teams last played on Jan. 23, when the Coyotes outshot North Dakota 47.2 percent to 40 percent and recorded six fewer turnovers en route to the 70-56 victory.

STEPPING UP: The Fighting Hawks have been led by Cortez Seales and Marlon Stewart. Seales has averaged 14.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while Stewart has put up 13.5 points per game. The Coyotes have been anchored by Stanley Umude and Triston Simpson, who have combined to score 28.6 points per outing.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Seales has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last five games. Seales has accounted for 43 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Fighting Hawks are 0-6 when they score 62 points or fewer and 12-10 when they exceed 62 points. The Coyotes are 0-9 when allowing 75 or more points and 12-7 when holding opponents below 75.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Coyotes have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Fighting Hawks. South Dakota has an assist on 38 of 79 field goals (48.1 percent) across its previous three outings while North Dakota has assists on 45 of 95 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota has committed a turnover on just 16.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Summit League teams. The Coyotes have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.

