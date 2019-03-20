NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Glance

All Times EDT At Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo. First Round Wednesday, March 20

Bethel (Tenn.) 77, John Brown 57

Lewis-Clark State 71, Campbellsville 70

LSU Shreveport 83, William Jessup 65

LSU-Alexandria 81, Central Baptist 74

Advertisement

Georgetown (Ky.) 77, Rocky Mountain 57

William Penn 69, Vanguard 53

Loyola (NO) vs. Missouri Baptist, 9:15 p.m.

Arizona Christian vs. Wayland Baptist, 11 p.m.

Thursday, March 21

Talladega vs. Pikeville, 10 a.m.

Cumberlands (Ky.) vs. Wiley, 11:45 p.m.

St. Thomas (Texas) vs. Carroll (Mont.), 2:15 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Stillman, 3:15 p.m.

Mid-America Christian vs. Tougaloo, 5 p.m.

Peru State vs. William Carey, 6:45 p.m.

Westmont vs. Benedictine (Kan.), 8:30 p.m.

Sciences and Arts vs. The Masters, 10:15 p.m.

Second Round Friday, March 22

St. Thomas (Texas)-Carroll (Mont.) winner vs. Oklahoma City-Stillman winner, 10 a.m.

Bethel (Tenn.) vs. LSU-Alexandria, 11:45 a.m.

LSU Shreveport vs. Georgetown (Ky.), 1:30 p.m.

Lewis-Clark State vs. William Penn, 3:15 p.m.

Loyola (NO)-Missouri Baptist winner vs. Arizona Christian-Wayland Baptist winner, 5 p.m.

Mid-America Christian-Tougaloo winner vs. Peru State-William Carey winner, 6:45 p.m.

Westmont-Benedictine (Kan.) winner vs. Talladega-Pikeville winner, 8:30 p.m.

Cumberlands (Ky.)-Wiley winner vs. Sciences and Arts-The Masters winner, 10:15 p.m.

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 23

Mid-America Christian-Tougaloo-Peru State-William Carey winner vs. Cumberlands (Ky.)-Wiley-Sciences and Arts-The Masters winner, 1 p.m.

Bethel (Tenn.)-LSU-Alexandria winner vs. Lewis-Clark State-William Penn winner, 3 p.m.

LSU Shreveport-Georgetown (Ky.) winner vs. Loyola (NO)-Missouri Baptist- Arizona Christian-Wayland Baptist winner, 6:30 p.m.

Westmont-Benedictine (Kan.)-Talladega-Pikeville winner vs. St. Thomas (Texas)-Carroll (Mont.)-Oklahoma City-Stillman winner, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals Monday, March 25

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 26

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.