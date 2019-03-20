Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Glance

March 20, 2019 9:13 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
At Municipal Auditorium
Kansas City, Mo.
First Round
Wednesday, March 20

Bethel (Tenn.) 77, John Brown 57

Lewis-Clark State 71, Campbellsville 70

LSU Shreveport 83, William Jessup 65

LSU-Alexandria 81, Central Baptist 74

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Georgetown (Ky.) 77, Rocky Mountain 57

William Penn 69, Vanguard 53

Loyola (NO) vs. Missouri Baptist, 9:15 p.m.

Arizona Christian vs. Wayland Baptist, 11 p.m.

Thursday, March 21

Talladega vs. Pikeville, 10 a.m.

Cumberlands (Ky.) vs. Wiley, 11:45 p.m.

St. Thomas (Texas) vs. Carroll (Mont.), 2:15 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Stillman, 3:15 p.m.

Mid-America Christian vs. Tougaloo, 5 p.m.

Peru State vs. William Carey, 6:45 p.m.

Westmont vs. Benedictine (Kan.), 8:30 p.m.

Sciences and Arts vs. The Masters, 10:15 p.m.

Second Round
Friday, March 22

St. Thomas (Texas)-Carroll (Mont.) winner vs. Oklahoma City-Stillman winner, 10 a.m.

Bethel (Tenn.) vs. LSU-Alexandria, 11:45 a.m.

LSU Shreveport vs. Georgetown (Ky.), 1:30 p.m.

Lewis-Clark State vs. William Penn, 3:15 p.m.

Loyola (NO)-Missouri Baptist winner vs. Arizona Christian-Wayland Baptist winner, 5 p.m.

Mid-America Christian-Tougaloo winner vs. Peru State-William Carey winner, 6:45 p.m.

Westmont-Benedictine (Kan.) winner vs. Talladega-Pikeville winner, 8:30 p.m.

Cumberlands (Ky.)-Wiley winner vs. Sciences and Arts-The Masters winner, 10:15 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 23

Mid-America Christian-Tougaloo-Peru State-William Carey winner vs. Cumberlands (Ky.)-Wiley-Sciences and Arts-The Masters winner, 1 p.m.

Bethel (Tenn.)-LSU-Alexandria winner vs. Lewis-Clark State-William Penn winner, 3 p.m.

LSU Shreveport-Georgetown (Ky.) winner vs. Loyola (NO)-Missouri Baptist- Arizona Christian-Wayland Baptist winner, 6:30 p.m.

Westmont-Benedictine (Kan.)-Talladega-Pikeville winner vs. St. Thomas (Texas)-Carroll (Mont.)-Oklahoma City-Stillman winner, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals
Monday, March 25

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9 p.m.

Championship
Tuesday, March 26

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.