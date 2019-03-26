NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Glance

|All Times EDT
|At Municipal Auditorium
|Kansas City, Mo.
|First Round
|Wednesday, March 20
Bethel (Tenn.) 77, John Brown 57
Lewis-Clark State 71, Campbellsville 70
LSU Shreveport 83, William Jessup 65
LSU-Alexandria 81, Central Baptist 74
Georgetown (Ky.) 77, Rocky Mountain 57
William Penn 69, Vanguard 53
Loyola (NO) 68, Missouri Baptist 67
Arizona Christian 81, Wayland Baptist 73
Pikeville 69, Talladega 65
Wiley 68, Cumberlands (Ky.) 56
Carroll (Mont.) 71, St. Thomas (Texas) 65
Oklahoma City 101, Stillman 84
Mid-America Christian 73, Tougaloo 64
William Carey 95, Peru State 89
Benedictine (Kan.) 90, Westmont 85
Sciences & Arts 77, The Masters 75
|Second Round
|Friday, March 22
Carroll (Mont.) 80, Oklahoma City 69
LSU-Alexandria 78, Bethel (Tenn.) 73
Georgetown (Ky.) 82, LSU Shreveport 79
Lewis-Clark State 88, William Penn 86
Arizona Christian 83, Loyola (NO) 77
William Carey 62, Mid-America Christian 60
Pikeville 83, Benedictine (Kan.) 79, 2OT
Sciences & Arts 76, Wiley 63
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, March 23
William Carey 102, Sciences & Arts 98, OT
Lewis-Clark State 80, LSU-Alexandria 74
Georgetown (Ky.) 80, Arizona Christian 78
Carroll (Mont.) 72, Pikeville 56
|Semifinals
|Monday, March 25
Georgetown (Ky.) 94, William Carey 83
Carroll (Mont.) 66, Lewis-Clark State 55
|Championship
|Tuesday, March 26
Georgetown (Ky.) 68, Carroll (Mont.) 48
