NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Glance

All Times EDT At Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo. First Round Wednesday, March 20

Bethel (Tenn.) 77, John Brown 57

Lewis-Clark State 71, Campbellsville 70

LSU Shreveport 83, William Jessup 65

LSU-Alexandria 81, Central Baptist 74

Georgetown (Ky.) 77, Rocky Mountain 57

William Penn 69, Vanguard 53

Loyola (NO) 68, Missouri Baptist 67

Arizona Christian 81, Wayland Baptist 73

Thursday, March 21

Talladega vs. Pikeville, 10 a.m.

Cumberlands (Ky.) vs. Wiley, 11:45 p.m.

St. Thomas (Texas) vs. Carroll (Mont.), 2:15 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Stillman, 3:15 p.m.

Mid-America Christian vs. Tougaloo, 5 p.m.

Peru State vs. William Carey, 6:45 p.m.

Westmont vs. Benedictine (Kan.), 8:30 p.m.

Sciences and Arts vs. The Masters, 10:15 p.m.

Second Round Friday, March 22

St. Thomas (Texas)-Carroll (Mont.) winner vs. Oklahoma City-Stillman winner, 10 a.m.

Bethel (Tenn.) vs. LSU-Alexandria, 11:45 a.m.

LSU Shreveport vs. Georgetown (Ky.), 1:30 p.m.

Lewis-Clark State vs. William Penn, 3:15 p.m.

Loyola (NO) vs. Arizona Christian, 5 p.m.

Mid-America Christian-Tougaloo winner vs. Peru State-William Carey winner, 6:45 p.m.

Westmont-Benedictine (Kan.) winner vs. Talladega-Pikeville winner, 8:30 p.m.

Cumberlands (Ky.)-Wiley winner vs. Sciences and Arts-The Masters winner, 10:15 p.m.

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 23

Mid-America Christian-Tougaloo-Peru State-William Carey winner vs. Cumberlands (Ky.)-Wiley-Sciences and Arts-The Masters winner, 1 p.m.

Bethel (Tenn.)-LSU-Alexandria winner vs. Lewis-Clark State-William Penn winner, 3 p.m.

LSU Shreveport-Georgetown (Ky.) winner vs. Loyola (NO)- Arizona Christian winner, 6:30 p.m.

Westmont-Benedictine (Kan.)-Talladega-Pikeville winner vs. St. Thomas (Texas)-Carroll (Mont.)-Oklahoma City-Stillman winner, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals Monday, March 25

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 26

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

