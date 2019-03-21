NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Glance

|All Times EDT
|At Municipal Auditorium
|Kansas City, Mo.
|First Round
|Wednesday, March 20
Bethel (Tenn.) 77, John Brown 57
Lewis-Clark State 71, Campbellsville 70
LSU Shreveport 83, William Jessup 65
LSU-Alexandria 81, Central Baptist 74
Georgetown (Ky.) 77, Rocky Mountain 57
William Penn 69, Vanguard 53
Loyola (NO) 68, Missouri Baptist 67
Arizona Christian 81, Wayland Baptist 73
Talladega vs. Pikeville, 10 a.m.
Cumberlands (Ky.) vs. Wiley, 11:45 p.m.
St. Thomas (Texas) vs. Carroll (Mont.), 2:15 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Stillman, 3:15 p.m.
Mid-America Christian vs. Tougaloo, 5 p.m.
Peru State vs. William Carey, 6:45 p.m.
Westmont vs. Benedictine (Kan.), 8:30 p.m.
Sciences and Arts vs. The Masters, 10:15 p.m.
|Second Round
|Friday, March 22
St. Thomas (Texas)-Carroll (Mont.) winner vs. Oklahoma City-Stillman winner, 10 a.m.
Bethel (Tenn.) vs. LSU-Alexandria, 11:45 a.m.
LSU Shreveport vs. Georgetown (Ky.), 1:30 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State vs. William Penn, 3:15 p.m.
Loyola (NO) vs. Arizona Christian, 5 p.m.
Mid-America Christian-Tougaloo winner vs. Peru State-William Carey winner, 6:45 p.m.
Westmont-Benedictine (Kan.) winner vs. Talladega-Pikeville winner, 8:30 p.m.
Cumberlands (Ky.)-Wiley winner vs. Sciences and Arts-The Masters winner, 10:15 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, March 23
Mid-America Christian-Tougaloo-Peru State-William Carey winner vs. Cumberlands (Ky.)-Wiley-Sciences and Arts-The Masters winner, 1 p.m.
Bethel (Tenn.)-LSU-Alexandria winner vs. Lewis-Clark State-William Penn winner, 3 p.m.
LSU Shreveport-Georgetown (Ky.) winner vs. Loyola (NO)- Arizona Christian winner, 6:30 p.m.
Westmont-Benedictine (Kan.)-Talladega-Pikeville winner vs. St. Thomas (Texas)-Carroll (Mont.)-Oklahoma City-Stillman winner, 8:30 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Monday, March 25
TBD, 7 p.m.
TBD, 9 p.m.
|Championship
|Tuesday, March 26
Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.
