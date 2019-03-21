NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Glance

All Times EDT At Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo. First Round Wednesday, March 20

Bethel (Tenn.) 77, John Brown 57

Lewis-Clark State 71, Campbellsville 70

LSU Shreveport 83, William Jessup 65

LSU-Alexandria 81, Central Baptist 74

Advertisement

Georgetown (Ky.) 77, Rocky Mountain 57

William Penn 69, Vanguard 53

Loyola (NO) 68, Missouri Baptist 67

Arizona Christian 81, Wayland Baptist 73

Thursday, March 21

Pikeville 69, Talladega 65

Wiley 68, Cumberlands (Ky.) 56

Carroll (Mont.) 71, St. Thomas (Texas) 65

Oklahoma City 101, Stillman 84

Mid-America Christian 73, Tougaloo 64

William Carey 95, Peru State 89

Westmont vs. Benedictine (Kan.), 8:30 p.m.

Sciences & Arts vs. The Masters, 10:15 p.m.

Second Round Friday, March 22

Carroll (Mont.) vs. Oklahoma City, 10 a.m.

Bethel (Tenn.) vs. LSU-Alexandria, 11:45 a.m.

LSU Shreveport vs. Georgetown (Ky.), 1:30 p.m.

Lewis-Clark State vs. William Penn, 3:15 p.m.

Loyola (NO) vs. Arizona Christian, 5 p.m.

Mid-America Christian vs. William Carey, 6:45 p.m.

Westmont-Benedictine (Kan.) winner vs. Pikeville, 8:30 p.m.

Wiley vs. Sciences & Arts-The Masters winner, 10:15 p.m.

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 23

Mid-America Christian-William Carey winner vs. Wiley-Sciences & Arts-The Masters winner, 1 p.m.

Bethel (Tenn.)-LSU-Alexandria winner vs. Lewis-Clark State-William Penn winner, 3 p.m.

LSU Shreveport-Georgetown (Ky.) winner vs. Loyola (NO)-Arizona Christian winner, 6:30 p.m.

Westmont-Benedictine (Kan.)-Pikeville winner vs. Carroll (Mont.)-Oklahoma City winner, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals Monday, March 25

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 26

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.