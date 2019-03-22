NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Glance

|All Times EDT
|At Municipal Auditorium
|Kansas City, Mo.
|First Round
|Wednesday, March 20
Bethel (Tenn.) 77, John Brown 57
Lewis-Clark State 71, Campbellsville 70
LSU Shreveport 83, William Jessup 65
LSU-Alexandria 81, Central Baptist 74
Georgetown (Ky.) 77, Rocky Mountain 57
William Penn 69, Vanguard 53
Loyola (NO) 68, Missouri Baptist 67
Arizona Christian 81, Wayland Baptist 73
Pikeville 69, Talladega 65
Wiley 68, Cumberlands (Ky.) 56
Carroll (Mont.) 71, St. Thomas (Texas) 65
Oklahoma City 101, Stillman 84
Mid-America Christian 73, Tougaloo 64
William Carey 95, Peru State 89
Benedictine (Kan.) 90, Westmont 85
Sciences & Arts 77, The Masters 75
|Second Round
|Friday, March 22
Carroll (Mont.) 80, Oklahoma City 69
LSU-Alexandria 78, Bethel (Tenn.) 73
LSU Shreveport vs. Georgetown (Ky.), 1:30 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State vs. William Penn, 3:15 p.m.
Loyola (NO) vs. Arizona Christian, 5 p.m.
Mid-America Christian vs. William Carey, 6:45 p.m.
Benedictine (Kan.) vs. Pikeville, 8:30 p.m.
Wiley vs. Sciences & Arts, 10:15 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, March 23
Mid-America Christian-William Carey winner vs. Wiley-Sciences & Arts winner, 1 p.m.
LSU-Alexandria vs. Lewis-Clark State-William Penn winner, 3 p.m.
LSU Shreveport-Georgetown (Ky.) winner vs. Loyola (NO)-Arizona Christian winner, 6:30 p.m.
Benedictine (Kan.)-Pikeville winner vs. Carroll (Mont.), 8:30 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Monday, March 25
LSU Shreveport-Georgetown (Ky.)-Loyola (NO)-Arizona Christian winner vs. Mid-America Christian-William Carey-Wiley-Sciences & Arts winner, 7 p.m.
LSU-Alexandria-Lewis-Clark State-William Penn winner vs. Benedictine (Kan.)-Pikeville-Carroll (Mont.) winner, 9 p.m.
|Championship
|Tuesday, March 26
Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.
