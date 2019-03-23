NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Glance

All Times EDT At Municipal Auditorium Kansas City, Mo. First Round Wednesday, March 20

Bethel (Tenn.) 77, John Brown 57

Lewis-Clark State 71, Campbellsville 70

LSU Shreveport 83, William Jessup 65

LSU-Alexandria 81, Central Baptist 74

Georgetown (Ky.) 77, Rocky Mountain 57

William Penn 69, Vanguard 53

Loyola (NO) 68, Missouri Baptist 67

Arizona Christian 81, Wayland Baptist 73

Thursday, March 21

Pikeville 69, Talladega 65

Wiley 68, Cumberlands (Ky.) 56

Carroll (Mont.) 71, St. Thomas (Texas) 65

Oklahoma City 101, Stillman 84

Mid-America Christian 73, Tougaloo 64

William Carey 95, Peru State 89

Benedictine (Kan.) 90, Westmont 85

Sciences & Arts 77, The Masters 75

Second Round Friday, March 22

Carroll (Mont.) 80, Oklahoma City 69

LSU-Alexandria 78, Bethel (Tenn.) 73

Georgetown (Ky.) 82, LSU Shreveport 79

Lewis-Clark State 88, William Penn 86

Arizona Christian 83, Loyola (NO) 77

William Carey 62, Mid-America Christian 60

Pikeville 83, Benedictine (Kan.) 79, 2OT

Sciences & Arts 76, Wiley 63

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 23

William Carey vs. Sciences & Arts, 1 p.m.

LSU-Alexandria vs. Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.

Georgetown (Ky.) vs. Arizona Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Pikeville vs. Carroll (Mont.), 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals Monday, March 25

Georgetown (Ky.)-Arizona Christian winner vs. William Carey-Sciences & Arts winner, 7 p.m.

LSU-Alexandria-Lewis-Clark State winner vs. Pikeville-Carroll (Mont.) winner, 9 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 26

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

