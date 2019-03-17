Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Glance

March 17, 2019 3:30 pm
 
All Times EDT
At Municipal Auditorium
Kansas City, Mo.
First Round
Wednesday, March 20

Bethel (Tenn.) vs. John Brown, 10 a.m.

Campbellsville vs. Lewis-Clark State, 11:45 a.m.

LSU Shreveport vs. William Jessup, 2:15 p.m.

Central Baptist vs. LSU-Alexandria, 4 p.m.

Rocky Mountain vs. Georgetown (Ky.), 5:45 p.m.

William Penn vs. Vanguard, 7:30 p.m.

Loyola (NO) vs. Missouri Baptist, 9:15 p.m.

Arizona Christian vs. Wayland Baptist, 11 p.m.

Thursday, March 21

Talladega vs. Pikeville, 10 a.m.

Cumberlands (Ky.) vs. Wiley, 11:45 p.m.

St. Thomas (Texas) vs. Carroll (Mont.), 2:15 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Stillman, 3:15 p.m.

Mid-America Christian vs. Tougaloo, 5 p.m.

Peru State vs. William Carey, 6:45 p.m.

Westmont vs. Benedictine (Kan.), 8:30 p.m.

Sciences and Arts vs. The Masters, 10:15 p.m.

Second Round
Friday, March 22

St. Thomas (Texas)-Carroll (Mont.) winner vs. Oklahoma City-Stillman winner, 10 a.m.

Bethel (Tenn.)-John Brown winner vs. Central Baptist–LSU-Alexandria winner, 11:45 a.m.

LSU Shreveport-William Jessup winner vs. Rocky Mountain-Georgetown (Ky.) winner, 1:30 p.m.

Campbellsville-Lewis-Clark State winner vs. William Penn-Vanguard winner, 3:15 p.m.

Loyola (NO)-Missouri Baptist winner vs. Arizona Christian-Wayland Baptist winner, 5 p.m.

Mid-America Christian-Tougaloo winner vs. Peru State-William Carey winner, 6:45 p.m.

Westmont-Benedictine (Kan.) winner vs. Talladega-Pikeville winner, 8:30 p.m.

Cumberlands (Ky.)-Wiley winner vs. Sciences and Arts-The Masters winner, 10:15 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 23

Mid-America Christian-Tougaloo-Peru State-William Carey winner vs. Cumberlands (Ky.)-Wiley-Sciences and Arts-The Masters winner, 1 p.m.

Bethel (Tenn.)-John Brown-Central Baptist–LSU-Alexandria winner vs. Campbellsville-Lewis-Clark State-William Penn-Vanguard winner, 3 p.m.

LSU Shreveport-William Jessup-Rocky Mountain-Georgetown (Ky.) winner vs. Loyola (NO)-Missouri Baptist- Arizona Christian-Wayland Baptist winner, 6:30 p.m.

Westmont-Benedictine (Kan.)-Talladega-Pikeville winner vs. St. Thomas (Texas)-Carroll (Mont.)-Oklahoma City-Stillman winner, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals
Monday, March 25

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9 p.m.

Championship
Tuesday, March 26

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

