NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Glance

All Times EDT At Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark Billings, Mont. First Round Wednesday, March 13

Lindsey Wilson 60, Bethel (Tenn.) 49

Freed-Hardeman 63, Dillard 53

LSU-Alexandria 70, Westmont 59

Lewis-Clark 64, William Penn 58

The Master’s 54, Science and Arts 40

MidAmercia Nazarene 72, Xavier (NO) 65

Montana Western 89, Georgetown (Ky.) 69

Lyon 77, Vanguard 73

Thursday, March 14

Our Lady of the Lake 89, Loyola (NO) 84

Wayland Baptist 83, William Jessup 38

Talladega 65, Menlo 49

Campbellsville (Ky.) 89, Providence (Mont.) 84, OT

Clarke 62, Columbia (Mo.) 59

Shawnee State 65, Rocky Mountain 57

Carroll (Mont.) vs. Pikeville, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Arizona Christian, 11:45 p.m.

Second Round Friday, March 15

Freed-Hardeman vs. Lindsey Wilson, 11 a.m.

Lewis-Clark vs. LSU-Alexandria, 12:45 p.m.

MidAmercia Nazarene vs. The Master’s, 2:30 p.m.

Montana Western vs. Lyon, 4:15 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake vs. Wayland Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

Campbellsville (Ky.) vs. Talladega, 8:15 p.m.

Clarke vs. Shawnee State, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City-Arizona Christian winner vs. Carroll (Mont.)-Pikeville winner, 11:45 p.m.

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 16

Freed-Hardeman-Lindsey Wilson winner vs. Lewis-Clark_LSU-Alexandria winner, 4 p.m.

MidAmercia Nazarene-The Master’s winner vs. Montana Western-Lyon winner, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake-Wayland Baptist winner vs. Campbellsville (Ky.)-Talladega winner, 8 p.m.

Clarke-Shawnee State winner vs. Oklahoma City-Arizona Christian-Carroll (Mont.)-Pikeville winner, 10 p.m.

Semifinals Monday, March 18

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 19

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

