NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Glance

|All Times EDT
|At Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark
|Billings, Mont.
|First Round
|Wednesday, March 13
Lindsey Wilson 60, Bethel (Tenn.) 49
Freed-Hardeman 63, Dillard 53
LSU-Alexandria 70, Westmont 59
Lewis-Clark 64, William Penn 58
The Master’s 54, Science and Arts 40
MidAmercia Nazarene 72, Xavier (NO) 65
Montana Western 89, Georgetown (Ky.) 69
Lyon 77, Vanguard 73
Our Lady of the Lake 89, Loyola (NO) 84
Wayland Baptist 83, William Jessup 38
Talladega 65, Menlo 49
Campbellsville (Ky.) 89, Providence (Mont.) 84, OT
Clarke 62, Columbia (Mo.) 59
Shawnee State 65, Rocky Mountain 57
Carroll (Mont.) 58, Pikeville 45
Oklahoma City 75, Arizona Christian 71
|Second Round
|Friday, March 15
Freed-Hardeman 61, Lindsey Wilson 43
Lewis-Clark vs. LSU-Alexandria, 12:45 p.m.
MidAmerica Nazarene vs. The Master’s, 2:30 p.m.
Montana Western vs. Lyon, 4:15 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake vs. Wayland Baptist, 6:30 p.m.
Campbellsville (Ky.) vs. Talladega, 8:15 p.m.
Clarke vs. Shawnee State, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Carroll (Mont.), 11:45 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, March 16
Freed-Hardeman vs. Lewis-Clark_LSU-Alexandria winner, 4 p.m.
MidAmerica Nazarene-The Master’s winner vs. Montana Western-Lyon winner, 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake-Wayland Baptist winner vs. Campbellsville (Ky.)-Talladega winner, 8 p.m.
Clarke-Shawnee State winner vs. Oklahoma City-Carroll (Mont.) winner, 10 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Monday, March 18
TBD, 7 p.m.
TBD, 9 p.m.
|Championship
|Tuesday, March 19
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
