NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Glance

|All Times EDT
|At Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark
|Billings, Mont.
|First Round
|Wednesday, March 13
Lindsey Wilson 60, Bethel (Tenn.) 49
Freed-Hardeman 63, Dillard 53
LSU-Alexandria 70, Westmont 59
Lewis-Clark State 64, William Penn 58
The Master’s 54, Science and Arts 40
MidAmercia Nazarene 72, Xavier (NO) 65
Montana Western 89, Georgetown (Ky.) 69
Lyon 77, Vanguard 73
Our Lady of the Lake 89, Loyola (NO) 84
Wayland Baptist 83, William Jessup 38
Talladega 65, Menlo 49
Campbellsville (Ky.) 89, Providence (Mont.) 84, OT
Clarke 62, Columbia (Mo.) 59
Shawnee State 65, Rocky Mountain 57
Carroll (Mont.) 58, Pikeville 45
Oklahoma City 75, Arizona Christian 71
|Second Round
|Friday, March 15
Freed-Hardeman 61, Lindsey Wilson 43
Lewis-Clark State 69, LSU-Alexandria 66
The Master’s 65, MidAmerica Nazarene 45
Montana Western 70, Lyon 58
Our Lady of the Lake 96, Wayland Baptist 93
Campbellsville (Ky.) 74, Talladega 56
Clarke 71, Shawnee St. 68
Oklahoma City vs. Carroll (Mont.), 11:45 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, March 16
Freed-Hardeman vs. Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m.
The Master’s vs. Montana Western, 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake vs. Campbellsville (Ky.), 8 p.m.
Clarke vs. Oklahoma City-Carroll (Mont.) winner, 10 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Monday, March 18
TBD, 7 p.m.
TBD, 9 p.m.
|Championship
|Tuesday, March 19
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
