The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Glance

March 16, 2019 12:07 am
 
All Times EDT
At Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark
Billings, Mont.
First Round
Wednesday, March 13

Lindsey Wilson 60, Bethel (Tenn.) 49

Freed-Hardeman 63, Dillard 53

LSU-Alexandria 70, Westmont 59

Lewis-Clark State 64, William Penn 58

The Master’s 54, Science and Arts 40

MidAmercia Nazarene 72, Xavier (NO) 65

Montana Western 89, Georgetown (Ky.) 69

Lyon 77, Vanguard 73

Thursday, March 14

Our Lady of the Lake 89, Loyola (NO) 84

Wayland Baptist 83, William Jessup 38

Talladega 65, Menlo 49

Campbellsville (Ky.) 89, Providence (Mont.) 84, OT

Clarke 62, Columbia (Mo.) 59

Shawnee State 65, Rocky Mountain 57

Carroll (Mont.) 58, Pikeville 45

Oklahoma City 75, Arizona Christian 71

Second Round
Friday, March 15

Freed-Hardeman 61, Lindsey Wilson 43

Lewis-Clark State 69, LSU-Alexandria 66

The Master’s 65, MidAmerica Nazarene 45

Montana Western 70, Lyon 58

Our Lady of the Lake 96, Wayland Baptist 93

Campbellsville (Ky.) 74, Talladega 56

Clarke 71, Shawnee St. 68

Oklahoma City vs. Carroll (Mont.), 11:45 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 16

Freed-Hardeman vs. Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m.

The Master’s vs. Montana Western, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake vs. Campbellsville (Ky.), 8 p.m.

Clarke vs. Oklahoma City-Carroll (Mont.) winner, 10 p.m.

Semifinals
Monday, March 18

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9 p.m.

Championship
Tuesday, March 19

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

