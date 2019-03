NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Schedule and standings

By The Associated Press

Friday, Feb. 15 — NextEra Energy 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Austin Hill)

Saturday, Feb. 23 — Atlanta 200, Hampton, Ga. (Kyle Busch)

Friday, March 1 — Strat 200, Las Vegas (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, March 23 — NGOTS race, Martinsville, Va.

Friday, March 29 — Vankor 350, Fort Worth, Texas

Friday, May 3 — JEGS 200, Dover, Del.

Friday, May 10 — NGOTS race, Kansas City, Kan.

Friday, May 17 — North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C.

Friday, June 7 — Rattlesnake 400, Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday, June 15 — NGOTS race, Newton, Iowa

Saturday, June 22 — Gateway 200, Madison, Ill.

Friday, June 28 — Camping World 225, Joliet, Ill.

Thursday, July 11 — NGOTS race, Sparta, Ky.

Saturday, July 27 — Gander Outdoors 150, Long Pond, Pa.

Thursday, Aug. 1 — Eldora Dirt Derby, Rossburg, Ohio

Saturday, Aug. 10 — Corrigan Oil 200, Brooklyn, Mich.

Thursday, Aug. 15 — NGOTS race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sunday, Aug. 25 — Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario

Friday, Sept. 13 — World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas

Saturday, Oct. 12 — Sugarlands Shine 250, Talladega, Ala.

Saturday, Oct. 26 — NGOTS race, Martinsville, Va.

Friday, Nov. 8 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

Friday, Nov. 15 — Ford EcoBoost 200, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders Through March 1

1. Grant Enfinger, 117

2. Harrison Burton, 111

3. Austin Hill, 108

4. Stewart Friesen, 103

5. Brett Moffitt, 102

6. Johnny Sauter, 102

7. Matt Crafton, 96

8. Ben Rhodes, 96

9. Todd Gilliland, 96

10. Sheldon Creed, 91

11. Timothy Peters, 84

12. Austin Wayne Self, 66

13. Spencer Boyd, 59

14. Gus Dean, 59

15. Brennan Poole, 56

16. Tyler Dippel, 54

17. Josh Reaume, 52

18. Cory Roper, 51

19. Angela Ruch, 50

20. Jordan Anderson, 46

