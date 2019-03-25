Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NASCAR sets qualifying rules to avoid another embarrassment

March 25, 2019 4:36 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR tweaked its qualifying procedures Monday to avoid a repeat of the session two weeks ago in which all 12 drivers in the final round failed to log an official lap.

NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller accused the drivers of “making a mockery out of the qualifying process” when they all idled on pit road until the final second to attempt their qualifying lap. But the drivers all blew the timing, none completed a lap before the clock ran out, and fans booed the shenanigans.

So beginning Friday at Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR said all cars must post a lap time or start at the rear of the field. Once a car leaves its pit stall it cannot stop on pit road.

Any driver who blocks pit road and prohibits other drivers from exiting pit road will incur a penalty.

