NASCAR XFINITY _ Boyd Gaming 300 Results

March 2, 2019 7:36 pm
 
1 min read
Saturday
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas
Lap length: 1.5 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (8) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 213.

2. (10) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 213.

3. (4) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 213.

4. (31) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 213.

5. (16) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 213.

6. (18) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 213.

7. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 213.

8. (28) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 213.

9. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 213.

10. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 212.

11. (20) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 211.

12. (35) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 211.

13. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 210.

14. (12) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Accident, 208.

15. (17) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 208.

16. (19) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 208.

17. (11) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 208.

18. (22) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 208.

19. (27) David Starr, Chevrolet, 208.

20. (29) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 208.

21. (2) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 207.

22. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, Accident, 206.

23. (34) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 206.

24. (6) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, Accident, 205.

25. (24) Ja Junior Avila, Toyota, 205.

26. (14) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 202.

27. (30) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 200.

28. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, Accident, 198.

29. (25) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 196.

30. (37) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 194.

31. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, Engine, 119.

32. (26) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Suspension, 99.

33. (38) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Handling, 61.

34. (21) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, Electrical, 24.

35. (36) Stan Mullis, Toyota, Vibration, 14.

36. (32) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, Electrical, 13.

37. (23) Donald Theetge, Chevrolet, Accident, 1.

38. (33) Joey Gase, Toyota, Accident, 1.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 123.518 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 35 Mins, 12 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.192 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 37 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Custer 1-8;A. Cindric 9;C. Custer 10-48;T. Reddick 49-93;G. Gaulding 94-95;T. Reddick 96-111;K. Busch 112-147;C. Bell 148-149;K. Busch 150-180;C. Bell 181;K. Busch 182-204;T. Reddick 205;K. Busch 206-213.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch 4 times for 98 laps; Tyler Reddick 3 times for 62 laps; Cole Custer 2 times for 47 laps; Christopher Bell 2 times for 3 laps; Gray Gaulding 1 time for 2 laps; Austin Cindric 1 time for 1 lap.

