NASCAR Xfinity iK9 Service Dog 200 Lineup

After Saturday qualifying; race Saturday At ISM Raceway Avondale, Ariz. Lap length: 1 mile Car number in parentheses

1. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 133.973 mph.

2. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 133.869.

3. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 133.378.

4. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 133.161.

5. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 132.920.

6. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 132.787.

7. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 132.753.

8. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 132.699.

9. (8) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 132.655.

10. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 132.222.

11. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 131.863.

12. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 131.550.

13. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 131.902.

14. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 131.454.

15. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 131.229.

16. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 131.105.

17. (08) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 130.681.

18. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 130.251.

19. (86) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 129.343.

20. (42) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 128.981.

21. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, 128.912.

22. (93) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 127.909.

23. (38) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 0.000.

24. (17) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 0.000.

25. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 127.955.

26. (01) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 127.845.

27. (66) Tyler Hill, Toyota, 127.823.

28. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 127.276.

29. (99) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 127.244.

30. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 126.720.

31. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 126.618.

32. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 126.471.

33. (89) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, 125.733.

34. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, owner points.

35. (74) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, owner points.

36. (90) Ronnie Bassett Jr., Chevrolet, owner points.

37. (13) Stan Mullis, Toyota, owner points.

