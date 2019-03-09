Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR Xfinity iK9 Service Dog 200 Lineup

March 9, 2019 2:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
After Saturday qualifying; race Saturday
At ISM Raceway
Avondale, Ariz.
Lap length: 1 mile
Car number in parentheses

1. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 133.973 mph.

2. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 133.869.

3. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 133.378.

4. (00) Cole Custer, Ford, 133.161.

Advertisement

5. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 132.920.

6. (9) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 132.787.

7. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 132.753.

8. (22) Austin Cindric, Ford, 132.699.

9. (8) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 132.655.

10. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 132.222.

11. (19) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 131.863.

12. (98) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 131.550.

13. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 131.902.

14. (51) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 131.454.

15. (39) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 131.229.

16. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 131.105.

17. (08) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 130.681.

18. (07) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 130.251.

19. (86) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 129.343.

20. (42) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 128.981.

21. (35) Joey Gase, Toyota, 128.912.

22. (93) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 127.909.

23. (38) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 0.000.

24. (17) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 0.000.

25. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 127.955.

26. (01) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 127.845.

27. (66) Tyler Hill, Toyota, 127.823.

28. (0) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 127.276.

29. (99) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 127.244.

30. (52) David Starr, Chevrolet, 126.720.

31. (5) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 126.618.

32. (36) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 126.471.

33. (89) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, 125.733.

34. (78) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, owner points.

35. (74) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, owner points.

36. (90) Ronnie Bassett Jr., Chevrolet, owner points.

37. (13) Stan Mullis, Toyota, owner points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Successfully Doing Business with...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

1874: Hawaii grants US exclusive trading rights

Get our daily newsletter.