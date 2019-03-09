NASCAR XFINITY-iK9 Service Dog 200 Results

Saturday At ISM Raceway Avondale, Ariz. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (9) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 40.

3. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 48.

4. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 0, 37.

5. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 0, 47.

6. (12) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200, 0, 31.

7. (11) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 0, 30.

8. (5) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 36.

9. (13) John H. Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 33.

10. (15) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 30.

11. (6) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 36.

12. (10) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 27.

13. (14) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 24.

14. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 32.

15. (19) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 22.

16. (17) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 21.

17. (16) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 20.

18. (18) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 19.

19. (20) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 197, 0, 18.

20. (27) Tyler Hill, Toyota, 197, 0, 0.

21. (25) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 16.

22. (28) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 15.

23. (34) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 14.

24. (21) Joey Gase, Toyota, 195, 0, 13.

25. (35) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 192, 0, 12.

26. (22) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 189, 0, 11.

27. (30) David Starr, Chevrolet, 188, 0, 10.

28. (31) Matt Mills, Toyota, 182, 0, 9.

29. (32) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, ignition, 173, 0, 8.

30. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 130, 0, 26.

31. (26) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, engine, 129, 0, 6.

32. (36) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, brakes, 61, 0, 5.

33. (23) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, vibration, 59, 0, 4.

34. (33) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, brakes, 56, 0, 3.

35. (29) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, fuelpump, 49, 0, 2.

36. (37) Stan Mullis, Toyota, garage, 35, 0, 1.

37. (24) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, accident, 30, 0, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 100.424 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 59 minutes, 30 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 3.025 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 35 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 0-34; C.Custer 35; A.Cindric 36-48; C.Bell 49-52; K.Busch 53-57; C.Bell 58; K.Busch 59-69; C.Bell 70-94; N.Gragson 95; C.Bell 96-99; K.Busch 100-132; C.Custer 133; K.Busch 134-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Busch, 4 times for 112 laps; C.Bell, 5 times for 64 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 12 laps; C.Custer, 2 times for 0 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: K.Busch, 2; M.Annett, 1; C.Bell, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. T.Reddick, 169; 2. C.Bell, 165; 3. C.Custer, 158; 4. M.Annett, 147; 5. B.Jones, 147; 6. A.Cindric, 141; 7. J.Nemechek, 140; 8. N.Gragson, 130; 9. J.Allgaier, 128; 10. R.Sieg, 126.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

