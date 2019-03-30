NASCAR Xfinity-My Bariatric Solutions 300 Results

Saturday At Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth, Texas Lap length: 0.526 miles (Pole position in parentheses)

1. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200.

2. (3) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200.

3. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200.

4. (15) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200.

5. (6) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 200.

6. (13) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200.

7. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200.

8. (14) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 200.

9. (8) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200.

10. (19) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200.

11. (9) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.

12. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200.

13. (16) Noah Gragson ‥, Chevrolet, 200.

14. (22) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 200.

15. (23) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, 199.

16. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 199.

17. (21) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 199.

18. (12) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 198.

19. (24) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 198.

20. (31) David Starr, Chevrolet, 198.

21. (20) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 198.

22. (30) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 198.

23. (35) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 197.

24. (37) Joey Gase, Toyota, 196.

25. (34) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 196.

26. (17) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 196.

27. (29) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 194.

28. (33) Tyler Hill, Toyota, 191.

29. (36) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 189.

30. (26) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 184.

31. (38) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, Engine, 160.

32. (28) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 138.

33. (2) Brandon Jones, Toyota, Accident, 133.

34. (7) Cole Custer, Ford, Accident, 132.

35. (25) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, Accident, 79.

36. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Accident, 68.

37. (32) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Brakes, 20.

38. (27) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Brakes, 16.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 118.356 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hours, 32 Minutes, 5 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.861 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 50 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Bell 1-47; K. Busch 48-70; N. Gragson 71-83; K. Busch 84; R. Sieg 85-92; T. Reddick 93-98; C. Bell 99-128; T. Reddick 129-139; C. Bell 140-150; T. Reddick 151-152; C. Bell 153-191; K. Busch 192-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Christopher Bell 4 times for 127 laps; Kyle Busch 3 times for 33 laps; Tyler Reddick 3 times for 19 laps; Noah Gragson 1 time for 13 laps; Ryan Sieg 1 time for 8 laps.

