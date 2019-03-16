NASCAR Xfinity Production Alliance Group 300 Results

Saturday At Auto Club Speedway Fontana, Calif. Lap length: 2 miles Starting position in parentheses

1. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 150.

2. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 150.

3. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 150.

4. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 150.

Advertisement

5. (6) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 150.

6. (11) Austin Cindric, Ford, 150.

7. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 150.

8. (7) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 150.

9. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 150.

10. (12) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 150.

11. (14) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 150.

12. (5) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 150.

13. (16) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 150.

14. (13) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 150.

15. (18) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 150.

16. (17) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 150.

17. (21) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 148.

18. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 147.

19. (25) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 147.

20. (23) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 146.

21. (28) David Starr, Chevrolet, 146.

22. (29) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 145.

23. (30) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 145.

24. (27) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 143.

25. (33) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 143.

26. (36) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 142.

27. (20) Joey Gase, Toyota, 141.

28. (10) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, Accident, 82.

29. (22) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, Vibration, 79.

30. (35) John Jackson, Toyota, Vibration, 50.

31. (34) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Handling, 43.

32. (24) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Axle, 39.

33. (19) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, Engine, 37.

34. (26) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Transmission, 34.

35. (31) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, Overheating, 14.

36. (32) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Brakes, 10.

37. (37) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, Vibration, 1.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 130.703 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 17 Mins, 43 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.927 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 28 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T. Reddick 0;K. Busch 1;T. Reddick 2-11;K. Busch 12-86;N. Gragson 87-89;C. Custer 90-91;K. Busch 92;C. Custer 93;K. Busch 94-114;C. Bell 115-118;C. Custer 119-125;M. Annett 126-130;C. Bell 131;C. Custer 132-150.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch 4 times for 98 laps; Cole Custer 4 times for 29 laps; Tyler Reddick 1 time for 10 laps; Christopher Bell 2 times for 5 laps; Michael Annett 1 time for 5 laps; Noah Gragson 1 time for 3 laps.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.