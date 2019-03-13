NASCAR XFINITY Schedule and standings

Saturday, Feb. 16 — Daytona 300, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Michael Annett)

Saturday, Feb. 23 — Rinnai 250, Hampton, Ga. (Christopher Bell)

Saturday, March 2 — Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, March 9 — iK9 Service Dog 200, Avondale, Ariz. (Kyle Busch)

Saturday, March 16 — Production Alliance Group 300, Fontana, Calif.

Saturday, March 30 — My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday, April 6 — NXS race, Bristol, Tenn.

Friday, April 12 — ToyotaCare 250, Richmond, Va.

Saturday, April 27 — Talladega 300, Talladega, Ala.

Saturday, May 4 — NXS race, Dover, Del.

Saturday, May 25 — Alsco 300, Concord, N.C.

Saturday, June 1 — Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa.

Saturday, June 8 — LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich.

Sunday, June 16 — NXS race, Newton, Iowa

Saturday, June 29 — Camping World 300, Joliet, Ill.

Friday, July 5 — Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Friday, July 12 — Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky.

Saturday, July 20 — Lake Region 200, Loudon, N.H.

Saturday, July 27 — U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa

Saturday, Aug. 3 — Zippo 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Saturday, Aug. 10 — Mid-Ohio 170, Lexington, Ohio

Friday, Aug. 16 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Saturday, Aug. 24 — NXS race, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Saturday, Aug. 31 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C.

Saturday, Sept. 7 — Indiana 250, Indianapolis

Saturday, Sept. 14 — D.C. Solar 300, Las Vegas

Friday, Sept. 20 — GoBowling 250, Richmond, Va.

Saturday, Sept. 28 — Drive for the Cure 200, Concord, N.C.

Saturday, Oct. 5 — NXS race, Dover, Del.

Saturday, Oct. 19 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Saturday, Nov. 2 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday, Nov. 9 — NXS race, Avondale, Ariz.

Saturday, Nov. 16 — Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders Through March 9

1. Tyler Reddick, 169

2. Christopher Bell, 165

3. Cole Custer, 158

4. Michael Annett, 147

5. Brandon Jones, 147

6. Austin Cindric, 141

7. John Hunter Nemechek, 140

8. Noah Gragson, 130

9. Justin Allgaier, 128

10. Ryan Sieg, 126

11. Ross Chastain, 116

12. Justin Haley, 116

13. Chase Briscoe, 112

14. Brandon Brown, 85

15. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 76

16. Gray Gaudling, 70

17. Garrett Smithley, 67

18. Ray Black Jr., 66

19. Jeremy Clements, 66

20. Josh Williams, 60

