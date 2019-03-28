National Invitation Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Tuesday, March 19

UNC-Greensboro 84, Campbell 69

Lipscomb 89, Davidson 81

N.C. State 84, Hofstra 78

Indiana 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 72

Clemson 75, Wright State 69

Memphis 74, San Diego 60

Arkansas 84, Providence 72

Texas 79, South Dakota State 73

Creighton 70, Loyola of Chicago 61

Colorado 78, Dayton 73

Wednesday, March 20

Wichita State 76, Furman 70

Harvard 71, Georgetown 68

Norfolk State 80, Alabama 79, OT

Xavier 78, Toledo 64

TCU 82, Sam Houston State 69

Nebraska 80, Butler 76

Second Round Friday, March 22

Creighton 79, Memphis 67

Saturday, March 23

Indiana 63, Arkansas 60

Lipscomb 86, UNC-Greensboro 69

Sunday, March 24

Wichita State 63, Clemson 55

Texas 78, Xavier 76, OT

N.C. State 78, Harvard 77

TCU 88, Nebraska 72

Monday, March 25

Colorado 76, Norfolk State 60

Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 26

Wichita State 73, Indiana 63

TCU 71, Creighton 58

Wednesday, March 27

Lipscomb 94, N.C. State 93

Texas 68, Colorado 55

Semifinals At Madison Square Garden New York Tuesday, April 2

Wichita State (22-14) vs. Lipscomb (28-7), 7 p.m.

TCU (23-13) vs. Texas (19-16), 9:30 p.m.

Championship At Madison Square Garden New York Thursday, April 4

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

