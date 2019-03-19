Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Invitation Tournament Glance

March 19, 2019 9:52 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
First Round
Tuesday, March 19

UNC-Greensboro 84, Campbell 69

Lipscomb 89, Davidson 81

NC State 84, Hofstra 78

Indiana 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 72

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Clemson 75, Wright State 69

Memphis 74, San Diego 60

Arkansas (17-15) at Providence (18-15), 9 p.m.

South Dakota State (24-8) at Texas (16-16), 9 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago (20-13) at Creighton (18-14), 9 p.m.

Dayton (21-11) at Colorado (21-12), 11 p.m.

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

Wednesday, March 20

Wichita State (19-14) at Furman (25-7), 7 p.m.

Harvard (18-11) at Georgetown (19-13), 7 p.m.

Norfolk State (21-13) at Alabama (18-15), 7 p.m.

Toledo (25-7) at Xavier (18-15), 7 p.m.

Sam Houston State (21-11) at TCU (20-13), 9 p.m.

Butler (16-16) at Nebraska (18-16), 9 p.m.

Second Round
March 23-25

UNC-Greensboro (29-6) vs. Lipscomb (26-7)

Harvard-Georgetown winner vs. NC State (23-11)

Indiana (18-15) vs. Arkansas-Providence winner

Wichita State-Furman winner vs. Clemson (20-13)

Norfolk State-Alabama winner vs. Dayton-Colorado winner

Toledo-Xavier winner vs. South Dakota State-Texas winner

Sam Houston State-TCU winner vs. Butler-Nebraska winner

Memphis (22-13) vs. Loyola of Chicago-Creighton winner

Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 26 or Wednesday, March 27

UNC-Greensboro-Lipscomb winner vs. Harvard-Georgetown-NC State winner

Indiana-Arkansas-Providence winner vs. Wichita State-Furman-Clemson winner

Norfolk State-Alabama-Dayton-Colorado winner vs. Toledo-Xavier-South Dakota State-Texas winner

Sam Houston State-TCU-Butler-Nebraska winner vs. Memphis-Loyola of Chicago-Creighton winner

Semifinals
At Madison Square Garden
New York
Tuesday, April 2

Game 1, 7 p.m.

Game 2, 9:30 p.m.

Championship
At Madison Square Garden
New York
Thursday, April 4

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.