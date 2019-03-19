National Invitation Tournament Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Tuesday, March 19
UNC-Greensboro 84, Campbell 69
Lipscomb 89, Davidson 81
NC State 84, Hofstra 78
Indiana 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 72
Clemson 75, Wright State 69
Memphis 74, San Diego 60
Arkansas (17-15) at Providence (18-15), 9 p.m.
South Dakota State (24-8) at Texas (16-16), 9 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago (20-13) at Creighton (18-14), 9 p.m.
Dayton (21-11) at Colorado (21-12), 11 p.m.
Wichita State (19-14) at Furman (25-7), 7 p.m.
Harvard (18-11) at Georgetown (19-13), 7 p.m.
Norfolk State (21-13) at Alabama (18-15), 7 p.m.
Toledo (25-7) at Xavier (18-15), 7 p.m.
Sam Houston State (21-11) at TCU (20-13), 9 p.m.
Butler (16-16) at Nebraska (18-16), 9 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro (29-6) vs. Lipscomb (26-7)
Harvard-Georgetown winner vs. NC State (23-11)
Indiana (18-15) vs. Arkansas-Providence winner
Wichita State-Furman winner vs. Clemson (20-13)
Norfolk State-Alabama winner vs. Dayton-Colorado winner
Toledo-Xavier winner vs. South Dakota State-Texas winner
Sam Houston State-TCU winner vs. Butler-Nebraska winner
Memphis (22-13) vs. Loyola of Chicago-Creighton winner
|Quarterfinals
|Tuesday, March 26 or Wednesday, March 27
UNC-Greensboro-Lipscomb winner vs. Harvard-Georgetown-NC State winner
Indiana-Arkansas-Providence winner vs. Wichita State-Furman-Clemson winner
Norfolk State-Alabama-Dayton-Colorado winner vs. Toledo-Xavier-South Dakota State-Texas winner
Sam Houston State-TCU-Butler-Nebraska winner vs. Memphis-Loyola of Chicago-Creighton winner
|Semifinals
|At Madison Square Garden
|New York
|Tuesday, April 2
Game 1, 7 p.m.
Game 2, 9:30 p.m.
|Championship
|At Madison Square Garden
|New York
|Thursday, April 4
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
