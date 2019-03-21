Listen Live Sports

National League

March 21, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Philadelphia 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000
St. Louis 0 0 .000
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
San Diego 0 0 .000
San Francisco 0 0 .000

___

Thursday, March 28

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Milwaukee (Chacin 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Miami (Urena 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-0) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

