East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 0 0 .000 — Miami 0 0 .000 — New York 0 0 .000 — Philadelphia 0 0 .000 — Washington 0 0 .000 — Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 — Cincinnati 0 0 .000 — Milwaukee 0 0 .000 — Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 — St. Louis 0 0 .000 — West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 0 0 .000 — Colorado 0 0 .000 — Los Angeles 0 0 .000 — San Diego 0 0 .000 — San Francisco 0 0 .000 —

___

Thursday, March 28

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Milwaukee (Chacin 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Miami (Urena 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-0) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.