|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Milwaukee (Chacin 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Miami (Urena 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-0) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
