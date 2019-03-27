Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

March 27, 2019 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Philadelphia 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000
St. Louis 0 0 .000
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
San Diego 0 0 .000
San Francisco 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Milwaukee (Chacin 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-0) at San Diego (Lauer 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado (Marquez 0-0) at Miami (Richards 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wilson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Miami (Lopez 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Texas (Volquez 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Godley 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.