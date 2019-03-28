|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Milwaukee (Chacin 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-0) at San Diego (Lauer 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 0-0) at Miami (Richards 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wilson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Miami (Lopez 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0) at Texas (Volquez 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 0-0) at San Diego (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
