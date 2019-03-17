Nationals 10, Mets 5

|New York
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Nimmo lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Cowgill cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|To.Nido c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Szuki c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Ro.Cano 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|J.Wlson 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Davis pr
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ju.Soto lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Cnforto rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|H.Jones pr
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Alcntra pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|D.Smith dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrmljos pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.McNil 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Noll 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goeddel ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Msoraco c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Stvnson rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Broxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dickson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Wi.Difo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|Kieboom 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Alvarez rp
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Strsbrg sp
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Kieboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|41
|10
|18
|10
|New York
|000
|210
|200—5
|Washington
|600
|001
|03x—10
E_Wilson (3). DP_New York 0, Washington 1. LOB_New York 7, Washington 8. 2B_Cano (1), Davis (1), Soto 2 (3), Adams (4), Difo (2). HR_Alonso (1), Conforto (1), Soto (3), Goeddel (1). SB_Sanchez (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Santiago L, 1-1 BS, 0-3
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|0
|1
|Coleman
|2 1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|O’Rourke
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bashlor
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gilliam
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Washington
|Strasburg W, 3-0
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Suero H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarez
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Voth S, 1-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by_Santiago (Robles).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:12. A_6,345
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.