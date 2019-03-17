Listen Live Sports

...

Nationals 10, Mets 5

March 17, 2019 4:26 pm
 
< a min read
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
B.Nimmo lf 5 0 1 1 V.Rbles cf 3 0 1 0
P.Alnso 1b 4 1 1 2 Cowgill cf 1 1 1 0
To.Nido c 1 0 0 0 K.Szuki c 4 1 2 0
Ro.Cano 2b 2 1 2 0 J.Wlson 3b 1 1 1 0
J.Davis pr 2 0 1 0 Ju.Soto lf 4 1 3 2
Cnforto rf 2 1 1 2 H.Jones pr 1 1 0 1
Alcntra pr 1 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 4 1 2 1
D.Smith dh 4 0 0 0 Mrmljos pr 1 0 0 0
J.McNil 3b 3 0 1 0 Ja.Noll 2b 3 1 2 0
Rosario ss 3 0 0 0 W.Suero rp 1 0 0 0
Msoraco c 4 2 1 0 Goeddel ph 1 1 1 2
Broxton cf 4 0 1 0 Stvnson rf 4 1 1 0
Dickson lf 1 0 0 0
Wi.Difo 3b 3 1 1 3
Kieboom 2b 1 0 0 0
Sanchez ss 3 0 1 1
Alvarez rp 1 0 1 0
Strsbrg sp 3 0 1 0
Kieboom c 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 41 10 18 10
New York 000 210 200—5
Washington 600 001 03x—10

E_Wilson (3). DP_New York 0, Washington 1. LOB_New York 7, Washington 8. 2B_Cano (1), Davis (1), Soto 2 (3), Adams (4), Difo (2). HR_Alonso (1), Conforto (1), Soto (3), Goeddel (1). SB_Sanchez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Santiago L, 1-1 BS, 0-3 2-3 7 6 6 0 1
Coleman 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
O’Rourke 2 2 0 0 0 2
Bashlor 2 4 1 1 0 0
Gilliam 1 3 3 3 0 0
Washington
Strasburg W, 3-0 5 6 3 3 2 6
Suero H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alvarez 1 2 2 0 0 0
Voth S, 1-1 2 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_by_Santiago (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:12. A_6,345

