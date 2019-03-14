Nationals 10, Twins 4

|Washington
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|V.Rbles rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Jones cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Kmmer rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gnzalez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Kller rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Ch.Paul 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Soto dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Ne.Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hrrison ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mik.Olt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Noll 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Dmnguez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Larnach lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Kieboom ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|J.Schop 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Crredor 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Cesar 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wi.Difo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|M.Grver 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Sanchez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vldspin 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Bxton cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|N.Banks lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Whtfeld cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kieboom c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J.Cstro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lwery c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nvrreto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|W.Jvier ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|10
|11
|9
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|Washington
|320
|020
|300—10
|Minnesota
|010
|200
|100—4
E_Cesar (3), Javier (1). LOB_Washington 4, Minnesota 10. 2B_Keller (1), Noll 2 (4), Kieboom (3), Cruz (1), Schoop (2). HR_Robles (2), Soto (2), Rosario (3), Larnach (1), Garver (2). SB_Kepler (1), Buxton (1). CS_Difo (1). SF_Buxton (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Fedde W, 2-1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Voth
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Suero
|BS, 5-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McGowin
|BS, 0-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Rainey
|BS, 0-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Barrett
|BS, 0-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoover
|BS, 0-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Perez L, 1-1
|4
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Reed
|BS, 0-4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hildenberger
|1 2-3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Camarena
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Suero (Cruz).
WP_Fedde.
PB_Lowery.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_2:58. A_6,056
