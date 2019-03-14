Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Nationals 10, Twins 4

March 14, 2019 4:11 pm
 
Washington Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
V.Rbles rf 4 2 2 2 M.Kpler rf 3 0 0 0
H.Jones cf 1 0 0 0 J.Kmmer rf 1 0 1 0
M.Tylor cf 1 1 0 0 Gnzalez 3b 4 0 0 0
A.Kller rf 3 2 2 0 Ch.Paul 3b 1 0 0 0
Ju.Soto dh 3 1 1 2 Ne.Cruz dh 3 0 1 0
Hrrison ph 2 0 0 0 Mik.Olt ph 1 0 0 0
Ja.Noll 1b 4 2 2 3 Rosario lf 3 1 1 1
Dmnguez 3b 1 0 0 0 Larnach lf 2 1 1 1
Kieboom ss 4 1 0 0 J.Schop 2b 3 1 2 0
Crredor 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Cesar 1b 2 0 1 0
Wi.Difo 2b 4 0 2 2 M.Grver 1b 3 1 1 1
Sanchez 3b 4 0 1 0 Vldspin 2b 1 0 0 0
Stvnson lf 3 0 0 0 B.Bxton cf 1 0 1 1
N.Banks lf 1 0 0 0 Whtfeld cf 1 0 0 0
Kieboom c 1 1 1 0 J.Cstro c 2 0 0 0
J.Lwery c 2 0 0 0 Nvrreto c 2 0 0 0
W.Jvier ss 2 0 0 0
Totals 39 10 11 9 Totals 35 4 9 4
Washington 320 020 300—10
Minnesota 010 200 100—4

E_Cesar (3), Javier (1). LOB_Washington 4, Minnesota 10. 2B_Keller (1), Noll 2 (4), Kieboom (3), Cruz (1), Schoop (2). HR_Robles (2), Soto (2), Rosario (3), Larnach (1), Garver (2). SB_Kepler (1), Buxton (1). CS_Difo (1). SF_Buxton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Fedde W, 2-1 3 2 1 1 1 2
Voth 1 3 2 2 1 1
Suero BS, 5-9 1 1 0 0 0 1
McGowin BS, 0-4 1 0 0 0 2 0
Rainey BS, 0-3 1 2 1 1 0 1
Barrett BS, 0-4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hoover BS, 0-5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Perez L, 1-1 4 6 5 5 2 3
Reed BS, 0-4 1 2 2 2 0 2
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hildenberger 1 2-3 3 3 1 0 1
Camarena 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Romero 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Suero (Cruz).

WP_Fedde.

PB_Lowery.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:58. A_6,056

